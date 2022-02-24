White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated during a media briefing that the United States President Joe Biden will not meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and further revealed that the nation will not go to war with Russia or dispatch soldiers to Ukraine. At Wednesday’s media briefing, Psaki has further outlined the Biden administration's objectives on the present crisis in Ukraine. "No, we are not considering a meeting with President Putin or engagement with him right now," she answered when questioned whether Biden will meet with Putin.

Psaki also announced the US's first batch of penalties less than a day after the 'beginning of the invasion' with allies as well as associates from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

According to Sputnik, it was earlier reported that the presidents Biden and Putin had decided to meet "in principle," but only if Russia did not invade Ukraine. Upon Russia's proclamation of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk, People's Republic, two separatist nations in eastern Ukraine's Donbass, Russian military forces entered the territory with a claimed objective to assist preserve peace. Further, Washington dubbed the peacekeeping operation as the "start" of an invasion.

In addition to this, while addressing the media, the White House Press Secretary said, “We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia," as per the press release by the White House.

US penalties on Russia

Psaki began the press conference by highlighting the economic penalties and pressures that have been imposed on Russia's government and enterprises. Following President Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine's two separatist regions, US President Joe Biden announced further penalties against Russia. Biden stated that full sanctions are being imposed on Russia's national debt, as well as total blocking penalties on two major Russian financial institutions which include VEB and its military bank. This means that Russia's administration would be blocked from Western funds. According to ANI, it would no longer be able to borrow funds from the West and "cannot trade in its new debt" on the United States or European markets.

Moreover, these economic sanctions imposed on Russia have generated concerns about the world economy's potential impact. As per the US Energy Information Administration, Russia is currently the world's third-largest oil producer as well as the second-largest natural gas generator. To mitigate the effects of sanctions on Russia, Psaki stated that the US has explored "the option of releasing more oil from the US strategic reserve."

Meanwhile, at the hour-long press conference, several questioned about the US reaction, notably on Nord Stream 2, the economic consequences of Russian sanctions, as well as the US' majority support for Ukraine, were being answered.

(Image: AP)