White House: No One Should Be 'under Illusion' That Russia's Goal In Ukraine Has Changed

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said that there would be more scenes of mass killings like in Bucha in the war-torn country. According to her, no one should be “under the illusion” that the Kremlin’s goals have changed even though Russian troops have reportedly retreated from Northern Ukraine.

During a regular press briefing, Psaki said, “They [Russian Forces] haven’t made many airstrikes in the last 24 hours, according to Department of Defense and their briefing, which you may have seen, or their backgrounder…”

“We also know that, you know, their goal remains weakening Ukraine as much as possible. And we should be under no illusion that that objective hasn’t changed, even as their tactics have changed,” she added.

Psaki also said that the United States has sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, mainly because the American government has seen attempts to stash money with both of them. White House press secretary said, “We've seen attempts and efforts to stash assets in the accounts and resources of his children."

Noting the impact of sanctions imposed by the US, Psaki said that such measures have had an “unquestionable, significant impact on Russia’s economy”. She also said, “Russia is set to lose its status as a major economy. And our objective is to implement those consequences to make it much more difficult for President Putin to fund the war. And we're seeing the direct impacts of that already."

US sanctions Putin’s daughters on day 42 of war

On Wednesday, the United States announced sanctions against Putin’s core circle in Russia including both his daughters. Notably, the list also includes the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov along with major banks in the country. America’s measures came as Russian troops drew international criticism after mass civilian killings were uncovered in Bucha. The images and videos which emerged from the town near Kyiv showed bodies of civilians scattered on the streets of Bucha. However, while Russia has maintained that the images were staged, Ukraine has reiterated that there can be more of such scenes by Moscow’s forces.