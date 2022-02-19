Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the United States government is ready to give a tough fight to Russia by imposing stern sanctions in case of a Russian invasion on Ukraine, warned the White House officials on Friday. This came after several American leaders this week issued their most dire warnings stating that Moscow could any day issue an order invasion over Ukraine.

Further blaming Russia for certain cyberattacks on Ukraine's defence ministry and major banks, the White House on Friday said that the most pointed attribution of responsibility of cyberattacks has unfolded as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalates. Speaking on the same, White House's chief cyber official Anne Neuberger, said that the two major attacks on the government websites and major banks are just a "limited effect" and the Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their systems back up and running. "But it is possible that the Russians were laying the groundwork for more destructive ones", she added.

US President convinced that Putin will invade Ukraine in coming days

Similarly, US President Joe Biden who seems to be convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch an attack in Ukraine said that a possible assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is also possible as tensions spiked along the militarized border with severe attacks.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Biden said, "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that and it will happen in the coming days."

Further reiterating his threat of launching massive economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia if it does carry out an invasion, Biden pressed the Russian president to rethink his course of action saying that the US and its Western allies are more united than ever and will ensure that Russia pays a price for its activities,

Image: AP