White House Says Putin Not Making Any Efforts To End The Russian Aggression In Ukraine

The US has seen 'no efforts' to end the aggression on Ukraine from Russian President Vladimir Putin's end, that would indicate peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are close to success, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, March 16, while addressing a presser on Ukraine crisis. Noting the mounting Russian occupation, Psaki added, it is difficult to have effective negotiations if "one party is continuing to escalate." However, she affirmed that the US will continue to be supportive through diplomatic efforts with Ukrainians and Europeans.

"We obviously stay in very close touch with the Ukrainians. But what I would note is we haven’t seen any effort to de-escalate from President Putin and from the Russian military," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said when asked if White House has any insight or assessment of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Psaki also underscored that the US is has been providing a range of security and economic assistance to ensure Ukraine is strengthened as they continue the peace talks with Russia. When asked if US President Joe Biden would change his mind on the implementation of 'no-fly zone' after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated calls during his speech to the US Congress, the spokesperson clarified, "Nothing that he asked for or said today was a surprise in that sense...because he is watching his country and his people be attacked and brutalized by President Putin and the Russian military."

She added, "But how President Biden makes decisions is through the prism of our own national security. And as we’ve said before, a no-fly zone would require implementation, it would require us potentially shooting down Russian planes, NATO shooting down Russian planes. And we are not interested in getting into World War Three."

US approves additional $800mn military aid for Ukraine

Joe Biden on Wednesday approved $800 million additional military aid for Ukraine following Zelenskyy's "significant speech" at the US Congress. Agreeing to all allegations brought against Russia by Ukraine, the US President also noted the unfathomable devastation that is unfolding in the war-torn nation. Reiterating unequivocal support for Kyiv, Biden added that Washington was making sure that Ukraine does not become a victim. "When the Russian invasion happened, Ukraine already had weapons to fight back. 800 million dollar assistance was provided back then. 1 billion dollar assistance was given this week. 7,000 million small guns, machine guns have been given as part of the new assistance package," the US President said, adding that it would be a 'long and difficult' battle.

For a recap. the developments come against the backdrop of the raging Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24. The situation worsened as Russian forces seized strategic cities in the embattled nation and shelled civilians and residential buildings. As the war escalates by the day, negotiations between Ukraine and Russian delegates have turned "more realistic," according to Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP)