White House Says US Not 'preventing' Poland From Sending Fighter Jets To War-hit Ukraine

The US remains in discussions with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies over having these countries supply warplanes to Ukraine in a fight against Russia's invasion. In a recent update, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US is "not preventing or blocking or discouraging Poland" from sending Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, insisting Poland is a sovereign country and is free to take its own decisions.

President Joe Biden’s administration is considering finding replacements for Poland's fighter jets. a White House spokesperson said that the decision is left for Poland to make, adding that there are challenges including logistical and others like how to transfer aircraft from Poland to war-hit Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Polish government officials said that Poland has not, and will not extend support to Ukraine and so will not send its fighter jets to the war-hit country in the fight against Russian forces. But further, the government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, indicated that a final decision has not been made on whether the fighter jets presents risks and is a “very delicate matter.”

This development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to defend Russian military operations and retain control of its airspace.

It is to be noted that Zelenskyy had angrily denounced NATO's refusal to impose a no-fly zone and held the West responsible for everyone who are killed in the war. But the White House and NATO allies have opposed the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine for fear that it would escalate the conflict beyond Ukraine's borders.

While Zelenskyy on Saturday had said that if a no-fly zone couldn't be implemented then Ukraine would need fighter jets to defend itself against Russia's military operation.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Monday, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 am Moscow time to allow safe evacuations of civilians, while major clashes were reported between the two forces in Luhansk.

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held on Monday which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

(Image: AP)