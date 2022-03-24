White House 'Tiger Team' Preparing Plans To Tackle Nuclear War & Attacks On NATO Members

As Russian aggression against Ukraine continues for nearly a month, White House has been readying a strategic team of national security experts to draw up contingency plans after analysing nuclear scenarios and potential attacks on territories of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Known as 'Tiger Team', the group has been appointed to monitor the responses if Russians expanded the invasion to any NATO states, even by thwarting convoys of military bringing aid to Ukraine, the New York Times reported. The team, optimally meeting for three classified sessions per week, is also supposed to analyse possible Russian actions in Ukraine's neighbouring nations Georgia and Moldova. It is to mention that Moldova is currently experiencing a massive exodus unseen in several decades.

According to the New York Times, the contingencies will also be central in the NATO's "extraordinary" summit to be held in Brussels on Thursday (March 24). US President Joe Biden has already arrived in Brussels and he is expected to meet the NATO defence leaders. The closed-door meeting will be conducted between 29 participating members, sans their cell phone and aides.

'Tiger Team'

The team of specialised personnel came into form after US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan signed a memo on February 28, White House officials informed NY Times, under conditions of anonymity. Team Tiger also played a significant role in drawing up the most stringent sanctions against Moscow after Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine on February 24. It also devised ideal military supplies to Ukraine in the wake of Russia's burgeoning rampage. As the aggressive actions somewhat unprecedently failed against Ukraine, the team has had a whiff of potential inclination of Russia towards mass destruction, reports suggested.

Is Russia planning biowarfare?

While the idea of chemical and biowarfare was merely theoretical in the last months, Russian President Vladimir Putin's frustration over being bogged down by strong Ukrainian defence has been noted as a considerable motive for Moscow to turn to its most powerful arsenal, NY Times said. On Wednesday, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, while briefing the press on the meeting, underlined that even if Russia leans towards the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Ukraine, it will lead to "dire consequences" for neighbouring NATO territory.

Both Biden and Stoltenberg have warned that Russia is looking at using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. However, Stoltenberg, on Wednesday, flagged that "allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiologic and nuclear threats." The NATO summit will also witness a special virtual address by President of embattled Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(Image: AP)