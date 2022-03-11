The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that it has recommended embattled Ukraine to destroy all high-threat pathogens housed in health labs to prevent the spread of diseases among its population. The statement came as part of a warning to the public health laboratories in Ukraine to avert "potential spills" in the wake of the harrowing Russia-Ukraine war.

Experts in bio-security have also flagged that Russia's invasion and the heavy bombardment on Ukrainian cities have increased the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens if facilities were destroyed. Meanwhile, WHO has not confirmed the type of pathogens housed in Ukraine-based health research labs.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health labs conducting research on how to curb health threats from morbid infections caused by viruses or bacteria. Such laboratories also study diseases affecting animals and humans, including COVID-19. The labs are backed by the US, European Union, and WHO as well.

⚡️WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread#Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its labs have received support from #US, #EU and #WHO. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Russia accuses Ukraine of conducting bio-activities

The statement by the apex healthcare body came after Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday accused Ukraine of conducting military bio-activities with support of the West, mainly the US. Her long-standing claims were echoed by the Russian First Deputy Permanent ambassador to UN Dmitry Polyanskiy on Thursday, who called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene a meeting to discuss probable "biowarfare labs" run in Ukraine with the help of Washington. As per Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops chief, Igor Kirillov, Ukraine holds about a network of 30 bio-labs, contracted by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). On February 24, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, these labs received orders to dispose of all stockpiled bio-agents stockpiled, Kirillov said.

The accusation has repeatedly been denied by both the US and Russia. Calling Zakharova's remarks "preposterous", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused Moscow of waging bio-weapons to annihilate its ex-Soviet neighbour. Meanwhile, the UNSC is set to convene a meeting today at Russia's request to discuss Polyanskiy's claims, which were reportedly presented without any credible evidence.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)