WHO Among Largest Suppliers Of Medicines To War-torn Ukraine, Over 1,300 Tonnes Dispatched

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, November 10 delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to the war-ravaged Ukraine. The health agency has been involved in delivering medical needs for the Ukrainians since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"WHO is one of the largest suppliers of medicines to Ukraine and has delivered more than 1,300 metric tonnes of medical supplies to the country since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022," WHO Head of Country Office in Ukraine noted.

WHO provides lifesaving care kits, oxygen generators and other equipment during emergencies

According to WHO's Habicht, the supplies that were delivered to Ukraine amid the ongoing war include oxygen generators for ICU units, power generators, which would ensure that hospitals can continue to function and provide lifesaving care during emergencies, surgical kits, essential medicines to treat chronic diseases, ambulances and much more. "We continue to bring in much-needed supplies to newly liberated areas as well, including in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Areas including Izium, Lyman, Kharkiv, and Sviatohirsk have been reached in the last few weeks with life-saving humanitarian supplies and more areas will be reached in the coming days and weeks," he noted.

Credit: WHO/Viktor Moskaliuk/Minister of Health of Ukraine

The WHO has also delivered 11 ambulances to Ukraine in the months following the Russian offensive as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to save lives and reconstruct the health system in the country. More than 30 ambulances were donated to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine by WHO and its partners on February 24, 2022. More first-aid ambulances are set to be delivered by the end of this year.

“The ambulances will save lives and go a step further in ensuring that timely access to emergency care during the war is strengthened and maintained,” said Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine noted at a handover ceremony alongside the Minister of Health of Ukraine, Dr. Viktor Liashko, according to the release by the health agency shared on its website. The ambulances would ensure that first aid can reach on a timely basis to the impacted people who need medical transportation and assistance during the ongoing hostilities.