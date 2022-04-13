WHO Chief Slams Bias Against Black Lives Globally; Cites World's Focus On Ukraine War

World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday slammed the global community for its bias and its focus “singularly” on the war in Ukraine. The former compared the attention war in Ukraine garnered with Ethiopia's conflict Tigray region and atrocities committed against the Black lives in other parts of the globe. WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hails from Ethiopia’s northern embattled region.

'Ignorance of Black lives,' conflicts elsewhere globally: WHO's Tedros

Lambasting what he described as the increasing world’s attention to the White lives and “ignorance of the Black lives” elsewhere, Tedros said, “If the world really gives equal attention to Black and white lives were given that the ongoing emergencies in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Syria have garnered only a ‘fraction’ of the global concern for Ukraine.”

He referred to the wide coverage and focus that the war in Ukraine has received internally at the virtual press briefing from Geneva on Wednesday. Tedros asserted that there is ”nowhere on earth where the health of millions of people is more under threat” than Ethiopia’s Tigray region, referring to his own home country. He stressed that even as a truce was declared in Tigray three weeks ago, the civilians have been suffering due to the lack of humanitarian help.

“About 2,000 trucks should have been able to bring food, medicines and other essentials to the conflict-ridden area,” Tedros reiterated. But instead, he said, just 20 trucks have arrived, the former minister of health in Ethiopia and an ethnic Tigrayan said. “As we speak, people are dying of starvation,” he went on to add at the confernece. “This is one of the longest and worst sieges by both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces in modern history.”

WHO chief said that while he agrees that the war in Ukraine is significant, other conflicts also need exact same condemnation and attention. “I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way,” he said. “Some are more equal than others.” He continued that the situation in Tigray is “tragic” and worse. Furthermore, he added that he “hopes the world comes back to its senses and treats all human life equally.” He condemned the media worldwide for its failure to document the atrocities in Ethiopia as they have in the case of Ukraine. Civilians had been burned alive in the region, he claimed, adding “I don't even know if that was taken seriously by the media.”

The head of the World Health Organization has been one of the most vocal critics of the Ethiopian government and had blamed it for the "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia's Tigray region. The Ethiopian government, however, had retaliated saying that Tedros was using his office “to advance his political interest at the expense of Ethiopia.”