World Health Organisation (WHO) personnel have been deployed to neighbouring countries to provide mental health and psychosocial support to Ukraine refugees, Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed on Wednesday. In a press conference, WHO called on the Russian Federation to commit to a resolution to the crisis, and asserted that 'peace' was the only real solution.

Detailing the work done by the organisation during the 14-day invasion period, Dr Ghebreyesus highlighted that WHO has delivered 81 metric tons of supplies and has established a pipeline of supplies for health facilities throughout Ukraine. "Yesterday, we delivered 5 metric tons of medical supplies to Kyiv to support surgical care for 150 trauma patients, and other supplies to manage a range of health conditions for 45,000 people for a month," he said.

"More supplies will be distributed today, and we have 400 cubic metres of supplies waiting to be transported to Ukraine from our logistics hub in Dubai. So far, WHO has verified 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances, including 10 deaths and 16 injuries. These attacks deprive whole communities of health care. More than 2 million people have left Ukraine, and WHO is supporting neighbouring countries to provide health care for refugees, most of whom are women and children," he added.

Real solution to this situation is peace: WHO

The global body underlined that some of the challenges it was looking to tackle were hypothermia and frostbite, respiratory diseases, lack of treatment for cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and mental health issues. To provide mental health and psychosocial support, WHO personnel have been deployed to neighbouring countries, he said. Dr Ghebreyesus also thanked his WHO colleagues, partners in Ukraine and its neighbours who continued to work to protect and promote health, even in the most difficult situations.

"But the only real solution to this situation is peace. WHO continues to call on the Russian Federation to commit to a peaceful resolution to this crisis, and to allow safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those in need," he stated.