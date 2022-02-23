'Who In Lord's Name Does Putin Think Gives Him Right To Declare New Countries?': Joe Biden

A day after Russia announced its recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sent its forces there, it received a reply from the United States. Addressing a press briefing, US President Joe Biden said that Russia absolutely had no power to declare independent regions. As a retaliation, a tranche of economic sanctions was announced.

Apart from full blockade sanctions of two of Russia's financial institutes, Biden also announced, "Russia can no longer raise money from the West or longer trade in Western markets. From tomorrow we'll also impose sanctions on Russian elites and their families.". The US President added, "US will continue providing defensive assistance to Ukraine & reinforce NATO allies. I have authorised the additional movement of US forces in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies. These are defensive moves, we have no intention of fighting Russia."

#BREAKING | We're imposing sanctions on 2 Russian financial institutions. Russia can no longer raise money from the West or longer trade in Western markets. From tomorrow we'll also impose sanctions on Russian elites and their families: US President Biden https://t.co/TBJbdJjF9x pic.twitter.com/bWNJsLnb9y — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2022

'Russia bears the responsibility of this escalation'

During the press briefing, Biden also pointed out that Russia has planned for a bigger military attack. "Russian forces are positioned in Belarus to attack Ukraine. Russia's warships, missiles are moving in the black sea," the US President said, adding there is no justification for what Russia is doing.

He further blamed Russia, saying that the country bore the responsibility for the escalation. "We are constantly in touch with European Union and the Ukrainian president. We are united in supporting Ukraine and united against Russia. Putin directly attacked Ukraine's right to exist. He threatened NATO. We are ready to respond with unity, clarity and conviction with each step Russia takes. Whatever Russia does next we are ready to respond," he concluded saying.

Russia announces LPR & DPR as independent states; 'invades' them

The response of the US comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops into two breakaway regions-Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic- in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states. Russia said the troops have not yet been deployed but will be "peacekeeping" in the regions, which it has backed since 2014.

Fears over an invasion have been rising in recent months, as Russia has massed some 150,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, according to US estimates. Hours before Biden spoke, Putin sought and obtained permission of the Russian Duma's upper house to use military force outside Russia's borders.