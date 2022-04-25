Who Is Bridget Brink? New US Ambassador To Ukraine Nominated By POTUS Joe Biden

Amidst the relentless military offensive in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to nominate Bridget Brink for US Ambassador to Ukraine. Currently, Bridget Brink serves as the US Ambassador to Slovakia, the White House informed in a statement. Biden's announcement regarding the nomination of Brink as Ukraine's envoy came after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretay of Defence Lloyd Austin recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

The nomination of Bridget Brink requires the approval of the Senate and if they agree, she would take over as the US Ambassador to Ukraine, CBS News reported. If approved, Bridget Brink will be the first Senate-approved ambassador in Ukraine since 2019. Bridget Brink, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, has previously served in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Tbilisi. She has worked as the Director for the Aegean and the South Caucasus at the National Security Council. She also served in the State Department as the Deputy Director for Southern European Affairs, Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs and Cyprus Desk Officer, as per the White House statement.

US diplomats to relocate to Ukraine

During the meeting with the Zelenskyy, Blinken told him that US diplomats will be returning to Ukraine next week. The US had moved its diplomats from Kyiv to Poland in the wake of the onset of the military offensive in Kyiv. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced in a press statement that Blinken, during the meeting with Zelenskyy, stated that POTUS Joe Biden will nominate Bridget Brink to be the next US Ambassador to Ukraine. Price added that if her nomination avails approval, Brink will lead the diplomatic mission of the US in Ukraine with "dedication and distinction." He went on and said, "Her decades of experience make her uniquely suited for this moment in Ukraine’s history." During the meeting, Blinken apprised Zelenskyy that the US planned to provide more than $713 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and 15 other ally nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkan region. In addition, Blinken told Zelenskyy that the State Department had informed Congress of a Foreign Military Sale of up to $165 million for non-standard ammunition for Ukraine.