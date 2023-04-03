Who Is Darya Trepova? Suspect Confesses Being Responsible For Bomb Attack In St Petersburg

Russian officials have accused Ukraine and Alexei Navalny's organisation of being responsible for a bomb attack in St Petersburg that killed Kremlin sypathetic war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, and injured 30 others. The Russian investigative committee has identified 26-year-old Darya Trepova as a suspect in the killing and alleged that she is associated with Navalny's dissident group, as per a report from LBC. The incident has further escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as between the Kremlin and Navalny's supporters.

Trepova has confessed that she was the one who brought the statuette bomb that blasted inside the cafe, according to a video released by the Russia's Interior Ministry's press center on Monday. "I was the one who snuck in the statuette that exploded," she said as per TASS.

Asked what she had been detained for, Trepova replied, "I was detained, I would say, for being at the scene of Vladlen Tatarsky's murder." She, however, denied to say who gave her the statuette. "I'll talk about that later, if you don’t mind," Trepova said, as per TASS.

According to Russian media, Darya Trepova, a member of Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group, is recovering in a hospital after being involved in a bomb blast that killed pro-Russia Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg. The bomb was reportedly given to Tatarsky in a statuette by a woman at a political event held at the Street Food Bar No 1 cafe. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and Russian investigators have alleged that Ukrainian spies collaborated with Navalny's organization to carry out the attack. The situation remains highly charged as Russian authorities continue to investigate the incident and its motives.

As per Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian government has allegedly backed terrorist activities and may have been involved in the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, as well as numerous other individuals since 2014. Peskov's statement was made in reference to Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, which the Kremlin has termed a "special operation."

The police are reportedly searching for the husband of Trepova in connection with the explosion as well. However, the political group to which he belongs has denied any involvement in the incident. Videos posted on Russian messaging app channels showed the aftermath of the blast, with tables and chairs shattered, bloodstains, and debris scattered across the floor. Vladlen Tatarsky, who was presented with a gold-coloured statue of himself just moments before the explosion, was fatally injured in the incident.