As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing Ukraine's plea seeking an order halting Russia's military offensive saying that Moscow has falsely accused it of genocide to justify an illegal war, many people are wondering about the profile of ICJ President Judge Joan Donoghue.

Who is ICJ President Joan Donoghue?

Born on December 12, 1956, in New York, Donoghue is a member of the International Court of Justice since September 9, 2010. She was re-elected as a member of ICJ on February 6 2015. She is holding the post of president since February 8, 2021.

At her stint at the United States Department of State from 2007 to 2010, Donoghue was Principal Deputy Legal Adviser. She was the Senior career attorney of the Department of State (Acting Legal Adviser, January to June 2009). She also used to issue advice to Secretary Clinton and President Obama on all aspects of international law. Additionally, she used to advise on drafting, negotiation, and implementation of resolutions of the Security Council, General Assembly, and other United Nations bodies among others.

She was also an adjunct Professor of Public International Law at George Washington University School of Law. She also the post of deputy legal adviser at the US Department of State (2000-2001).

The ICJ chief was also an assistant legal adviser for economic and Business Affairs and visiting professor at Boalt Hall School of Law, University of California at Berkeley (1992). She has also worked at multiple positions in the US government.

Selected honours, awards and activities: Faculty member, UN Regional Training Course, Addis Ababa, 2013 and UN Audio-visual Library, 2012; Counselor, American Society of International law, 2011-present; Counselor, American Law Institute Fourth Restatement Fourth of Foreign Relations Law, 2012-present; Secretary of State Distinguished Honor Award (2009); Presidential Rank Award (Meritorious Executive) (2009); Younger Federal Lawyer (awarded by the Federal Bar Association) (1988); Member, District of Columbia Bar Association.

Ukraine tells UN court: 'Russia must be stopped'

A representative for Ukraine urged the ICJ on Monday to order Russia to halt its devastating offensive, at a hearing snubbed by Russia amid its ongoing assault on its neighbour.

Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the UN top court that “Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it.”

Kyiv has asked the court to order Moscow to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched last month “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” in the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. The Ukraine''s representative dismissed that genocide assertion by Moscow as a “horrible lie.”

He said, "The fact that Russian seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law. They are on a battlefield waging aggressive war against my country.” Meanwhile, a decision is expected on the request within days.