Who Is Olena Zelenska? Ukraine's First Lady Penned Heartfelt Letter Over Ongoing War

Days after Russia launched a grave assault against the country, Ukraine's First Lady and the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska penned an open letter to the media speaking about the ongoing crisis and further accusing Russia of "mass murder of civilians".

She also called upon the international community with concerns over Ukraine's previous appeals for help. The letter which was shared on Wednesday, March 9, was an emotional address to the media amid the ongoing devastation and despair resulting in the killing of thousands of people including women and children.

Warning that nobody will be safe if the Russian president is not stopped, she claimed that the "special operation" by the Kremlin's "propagandists" is actually the "murder" of peaceful civilians. Also, referring to the plight of the children in the war condition, she recalled two incidents and said,

"The worst part is to read about child victims. Eight-year-old Alisa who died in the street of Okhtyrka whose grandfather tried to protect her with his body. Or Polina from Kyjiw who died along with her parents in the shooting. Or about the 14-year-old Arsenij - in a once peaceful suburb of the capital, a wreck hit the boy's head, which the ambulance simply couldn't reach due to strong fire."

Further calling her letter a testimony from Ukraine, the first lady called upon the western countries and the international community. She said, "This is a war in Europe, close to the EU borders. Ukraine is stopping the force that may aggressively enter your cities tomorrow under the pretext of saving civilians."

Meanwhile, as Ukraine's first lady condemns Russia's massive assault on Ukraine, read on to know more about her.

Who is Olena Zelenska?

Wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska is an Ukrainian actor, comedian, architect, and screenwriter by profession, and a former classmate of President Zelenskyy. The 44-year-old is the mother of two young children, Aleksandra and Kiril.

Her family came to the limelight after they were marked as the "target number 2" by Russia amid the ongoing war.

While there is no formal office for the first lady, Olena has always remained by her husband's side, who has been leading the fight against Russia from the frontline.

Talking about her initial days, she met Zelenskyy at the Kryvyi Rih National University, where she was studying architecture while Zelenskyy was trying to make a career in comedy.

An active supporter of women's rights, she was also named as one of the most influential women in Ukraine by Focus Magazine in 2019. Apart from that, she has also advocated for several programs for childhood nutrition, awareness on spreading the Ukrainian language in other countries, and other concerns.

Image: Insta/@OlenaZelenska_Official/AP