Last Updated:

Who Is 'The Ghost Of Kyiv'? MiG-29 Pilot Who Shot Down Russian Su-35 Creates Mystery, Hope

The dire states have led to the birth of a new hero 'The Ghost of Kyiv'- the Ukrainian Pilot who reportedly waged a one-man onslaught against Russian forces.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Russia -Ukraine war

Image: Twitter/@poroshenko


Even amid Russia's relentless onslaught against Ukraine and its attempts to reach the capital's centre, Kyiv has been fighting back with a strong resolve, vowing to neither bow down nor surrender. Latching onto the last bit of hope, the dire states have led to the birth of a new hero 'The Ghost of Kyiv'-- the Ukrainian Pilot who reportedly waged a one-man onslaught against the marauding Russian Air Forces. 

During the Battle of Antonov Airport and the uncertain future on An-225, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that it had shot down six Russian aircraft and a helicopter. Netizens were quick to dub the Ukrainian Pilot behind the cockpit 'The Ghost of Kyiv', given the mystery behind the person who manned the fighter jet. Videos of 'The Ghost of Kyiv' are now going viral on social media, with many calling the pilot the 'first European Ace since World War II.' Notably, 'ace' in aerial warfare terminology refers to a pilot who has shot down at least five aircraft in combat.

Ghost of Kyiv: Urban legend or reality?

So far, there has been no confirmation or official source that proves the existence of the 'The Ghost of Kyiv'. However, there are several images and videos that have been going viral on social media, presenting Ukrainians with the much-needed hope and motivation to resist the Russian onslaught. On February 25, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko took to Twitter to share a post that was seen as the closest confirmation of the existence of 'The Ghost of Kyiv'. Poroshenko has shared what he claims to be a photo of the pilot.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldier captured, interrogated by Ukrainian forces | WATCH

"He causes terror in enemies and pride in Ukrainians,” Poroshenko tweeted. He has six victories over Russian pilots! With such powerful defenders, Ukraine will definitely win!” the former president remarked. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Protesters across the globe demand cessation of Russian hostility

However, the news was quickly busted by fact-checkers who found that the image of 'The Ghost of Kyiv' was not real. Fact-checking website Snopes found that it was made using a simulation game. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp calls for ceasefire

Whether he is just an urban legend or a phenomenally skilled pilot, it is certain that 'The Ghost of Kyiv' has reignited hope in the Ukrainian civilisation that they still had a slim chance to fight back.

Image: Twitter/@poroshenko

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: UK MoD avers Moscow yet to gain control of Ukraine's airspace

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia -Ukraine war, Russian, Ukrainian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND