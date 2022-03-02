Olena Zelenska, who started her career as a comedy screenwriter, is now the first lady of a country at war with Russia. Zelenska is the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and while Moscow continues the invasion of Kyiv that has cost hundreds of lives, she continues to stand by her husband. The 44-year-old, who is reportedly residing in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, has remained by Zelenskyy’s side despite being the “No.2 target for Russian aggression”.

"The enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2," Zelenskyy had said last week, before turning down an opportunity from the US to be evacuated from Kyiv.

Who is Olena Zelenska?

The First Lady was born in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine. Olena Zelenska started her career as a screenwriter. She used to write for the comedy troupe that catapulted her husband to fame and eventually into public office. Notably, she wrote for the comedy group that first brought Volodymyr Zelenskyy into the spotlight before his famous role as a spoof politician in the hit Ukrainian TV series ‘Servant of the People’.

The couple got married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter in 2004 and their son in 2013. Zelenska became the first lady of Ukraine on 20 May 2019 when her husband took office. Since then, she has used her position to champion social and humanitarian causes, including gender equality and childhood nutrition. Additionally, Zelenska currently also works as a screenwriter for a Ukrainian production company, Studio Kvartal 95.

Speaking to a local TV station, Zelenska once said that she prefers to stay “backstage” and is “more comfortable in the shade” rather than “always on the forefront” like her husband. “I am not the life of the party, I do not like to tell jokes. It’s not in my character,” she said. However, in the same interview, the first lady added that she has found reasons in favour of publicity - one of them being the opportunity to attract people’s attention to important social issues.

In 2019, during a speech at the third Ukrainian Women’s Congress, Zelenska even initiated Ukraine’s accession to the G7 international initiative on gender equality. She was successful in introducing legislation to improve the nutritional quality and variety of food in Ukraine’s schools. Moreover, she also started an initiative in June 2020 to promote the Ukrainian language.

Zelenska highlights achievements of Ukrainians

Now, as bombs have fallen on Ukrainian land, Zelenska has taken a high-profile role on social media to rally support and highlight the achievements of Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion. She remains by her husband's side in Kyiv even after he refused to leave the country. Taking to Instagram last week, the 44-year-old marked the first day of spring saying that the “sun can already be seen through the smoke of the shelling. There will be spring, there will be victory, there will be Ukraine!”

While the former Soviet nation is under attack and hundreds of people have already been reported dead or wounded, Zelenska continues to focus on Ukrainians’ resilience as many have taken up arms to defend their nation. She told Ukrainians that they are “incredible” as she shared a picture of the Ukrainian flag on Instagram. "I am proud to live with you and in the same country... Today I will not have panic and tears," she wrote.

“I will be calm and confident. My children are looking at me, I will be next to them and next to my husband and with you. I love you! I love Ukraine!"

Recently, the 44-year-old even shared an image of a baby swaddled in blankets. She wrote, “This child was born in the Kyiv bomb shelter”, while adding that despite the war, there were doctors and caring people on Ukrainian streets next to the newborn baby. “She will be protected and defended. Because you are incredible, dear compatriots,” Zelenska said.

“We are the army, the army is us. And children born in bomb shelters will live in a peaceful country that has defended itself.”

The first lady of Ukraine also paid tribute to the “incredible” women who are the “face” of the Ukrainian resistance and said, “There will be victory”. Zelenska expressed her “admiration” for the women fighting in the armed forces. She lauded the women who “take children to shelters every day without panic and entertain them with games and cartoons to protect children’s minds from the war and those who give birth in bomb shelters”.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on February 24 with forces moving from the north, south and east. Notably, this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. According to the UN refugee agency, fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 600,000 people across the country’s borders.

However, Ukraine’s armed forces, which is significantly smaller than Russia, has repeatedly posted about the damage to residential buildings and civilian casualties as the enemy troops continue to attack. Amid such escalating tensions, negotiations between delegations of Russia and Ukraine were also held in the Gomel Region of Belarus on February 28. Now, another round of talks is scheduled for March 2.

(Image: AP)



