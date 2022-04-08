WHO 'outraged' Over Continuous Attacks On Health Care Facilities In Ukraine Amid War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for day 44, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday, 7 April, said that it had confirmed more than 100 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine. According to WHO, 73 people have died and 51 people have been wounded in the attacks. Addressing a press conference, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they are "outraged" over the continuing attacks on the health services in the war-torn country.

The WHO in the news release informed that a total of 103 attacks took place on health services in Ukraine. According to WHO, 89 attacks have affected health facilities and 13 attacks have impacted transport facilities of health services, including ambulances. Speaking at a press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the attacks on health services a "violation of international humanitarian law." He called on Russian authorities to end the war in Ukraine and stressed that "peace is the only way forward."

"We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference. "Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

Dr Hans Kluge lauds efforts of health care providers amid war

Meanwhile, WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Kluge called it a "truly sad irony" for recording more than 100 attacks on health services in Ukraine on World Health Day. Lauding the efforts of healthcare providers, Kluge stated that he is struck by the "resilience and fortitude" of healthcare workers. Highlighting the work of WHO, Dr Hans Kluge stressed that they are working to ensure that the supply lines remain open for providing lifesaving health and medical supplies to Ukrainian cities and added that attacks on health care services make it "more challenging."

More than 100 attacks on health care in #Ukraine verified by WHO since the start of the war on 24 February.

The attacks so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51.



Health workers, health facilities are #NotATarget — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy calls on UN to issue 'ultimatum' instead of raising 'concern'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, April 7, spoke in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, where he criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for not taking strong measures against Russia by isolating them. He emphasized that the "UN can do a lot", however, they have been only using the word "concerned" for the last eight years. He asserted that the UN needs to issue "ultimatum" and not "concerns." Zelenskyy pointed out that they are holding meetings with Russia at the same talks and using the word "concern."

"The UN can do a lot. Simply using the words like 'we are concerned' is not enough to stop the war," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Republic Media Network. "They have to be courageous and powerful. If We are talking about the isolation of the Russian Federation with different international organisations. There should be an isolation," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added, "They are having meetings with Russia and sitting with them at the same table and talking to them on the need to settle the issue and repeating the word concern. We have heard concern for over 8 years and unfortunately not too many of our citizens survived after raising their concerns. They need to establish the isolation of Russian federation."

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN showing 'concern' will not work, it needs to issue ultimatums. Fire in your views and watch the Global Exclusive interview #LIVE here - https://t.co/NVrf9sXsks pic.twitter.com/u6hrkSGIUv — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Image: AP