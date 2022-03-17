Amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has delayed the review of Russia's COVID-19's Sputnik V vaccine. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, WHO vaccines expert Dr Mariangela Simao informed that they were supposed to visit Russia for inspections on March 7, which is now postponed for a later date.

According to New York Times, Dr Simao, while pointing out that inspections were affected due to the worsening war in Ukraine, said the WHO was 'facing operational issues such as difficulties in booking flights and using credit cards. Western countries, Canada and several European countries, including Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway and Finland have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft following Moscow's special 'military operation' in the former Soviet nation.

The report quoted the WHO's vaccine expert saying, "We were supposed to go do inspections in Russia on the 7th of March, and these inspections were postponed for a later date. The assessment, along with inspections, have been affected because of the situation."

The United Nation's health agency has been evaluating the Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use authorisation since last year. As per a study published in Lancet 2 years ago, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine is safe and over 91% effective against the novel virus. It is also effective at preventing people from becoming severely ill due to the virus.

Russia-Ukraine War

The war between the two neighbouring countries has now entered the 22nd day and the humanitarian crisis is soaring up with each passing day in Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making continuous efforts to gain more support for his country. The President addressed the US Congress on Wednesday via a video link and proposed to create a new alliance, U-24 (United 24) in response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy, on Thursday, also announced that he will address the German parliament in the morning. In his video address, he said, "On Thursday morning I will address Germany's parliament. I will continue efforts to enrol more support for Ukraine." During his address, Zelenskyy also confirmed that more than 6,000 people, including more than 2,000 children have been evacuated from Mariupol during the past day.

Reportedly, more than 3 million Ukrainians fled their country since the invasion began on February 24. An estimated 1.8 million have crossed into Poland, while others first arrived at the borders of Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Moldova.