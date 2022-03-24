Marking another catastrophic consequence of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that its surveillance systems have reported 64 attacks on healthcare facilities since February 24. The attacks have resulted in 15 deaths and 37 injuries, the global health body stated. This comes as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin-led invasion of Ukraine has now entered its fifth week with Russian troops continuing to launch assaults across Ukraine's eastern and southern front.

1 month since the Russian Federation invasion of #Ukraine began.



Almost 10 million people have been forcibly displaced.



The disruption to health services & supplies is posing an extreme risk to people with serous conditions.



Attacks on health must stop.



This war must stop. pic.twitter.com/fNJykRyQm5 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 23, 2022

G7 condemns attacks on healthcare facilities

Meanwhile, G7 Health Ministers condemned the indiscriminate attacks on the Ukrainian population, its healthcare facilities as well as on professionals working in the field. "We fully support the joint statement issued by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on 13 March to stop the devastating impact of attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine,” the leaders said in a statement. Furthermore, they stated that health must remain a priority even in times of war and that health workers should be given special protection. The health ministers also agreed that attacks such as that on a Mariupol maternity hospital earlier this month, not only affect those present on the spot but also affects the lives of other people by reducing their access to essential medical services.

"In most of the cases, health care facilities were damaged or destroyed. Beyond the immediate deaths and injuries, these attacks have a huge impact on people's lives and reduce access to essential health services - especially for sick and wounded people as well as for children, pregnant women, older persons and other vulnerable populations - and can lead to delayed treatments, worsening the prognosis of affected people and resulting in indirect deaths," said the Ministers.

#G7 Health Ministers condemn attacks on health facilities in #Ukraine. Health workers & facilities must be protected so that they can save lives & health care can be provided to all those who need help. https://t.co/VHrQXIMFwX @G7 — BMG (@BMG_Bund) March 23, 2022

Unlike the 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula- which wasn’t met with much resistance, Ukrainians have put up a tough front, foiling multiple military operations of the “occupiers”. In the latest development, British Intelligence revealed that Ukrainian troops might have regained control over Makariv and Moschun. On the other hand, Russian troops in Kherson have sieged one of the most prominent theatre directors Kniga “in a fascist manner”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protests against the “ruthless” invasion.

(Image: AP)