WHO Reports 72 Russian Attacks On Ukraine Healthcare Systems Since Inception Of War

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, Antonio Guterres, the General-Secretary of the United Nations (UN), said on Sunday that the right to health must be protected. In his tweet on Sunday, the General Secretary of the UN, while speaking about Russia's attack on health care facilities, said, "The right to health must be protected."

Antonio Guterres on Sunday took to his Twitter and shared information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that said it has verified 72 attacks on health care systems in Ukraine since the war began.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, WHO has verified 72 attacks on health care, including 71 deaths," Antonio Guterres tweeted on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, @WHO has verified 72 attacks on health care, including 71 deaths.



The right to health must be protected.



Health workers & people seeking care are #NotATarget.

WHO: 72 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and doctors

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday reported 72 attacks on hospitals, ambulances, and doctors. The global health organisation stressed that attacking healthcare institutions has become a technique used by Russian troops and that the number of strikes is increasing on a "daily basis". Russian soldiers, who have shifted to attrition warfare, have bombarded Ukrainian hospitals across the country.

On Friday, Jarno Habicht told the BBC that Russian forces have conducted at least 72 indistinct attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities - mostly hospitals, medical transports, and stores. He announced that WHO has also recorded the "probable" abduction or detention of healthcare staff and patients.

"Health facilities should be safe places for both doctors and nurses, but also for patients to turn to for treatment. This should not happen," it stressed, adding that the frequency of attacks is increasing on a "daily basis".

It is pertinent to mention that the rules of the Geneva convention apply in the ongoing conflict because it is a war between two countries - Ukraine and Russia. Under Article 18 of the conventions, civilian hospitals "may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected".

A violation of this means the attackers could be subjected to an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Earlier this week, G7 Health Ministers condemned the indiscriminate attacks on the Ukrainian population, its healthcare facilities, and professionals working in the field.

Furthermore, they stated that health must remain a priority even in times of war and that health workers should be given special protection. However, Russia has accused Ukrainian paramilitaries of using civilian infrastructure to target Russian military positions, including taking up attacking positions in hospitals and residential structures.