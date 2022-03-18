WHO Says 12 Killed, 34 Injured In Nearly 43 Strikes On Health Care Institutions In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday that at least 12 individuals have lost their lives while 34 people have been injured in nearly 43 strikes on health care facilities in Ukraine. While addressing United Nations Security Council (UNSC), WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his remarks, “The war in Ukraine is having devastating consequences for the health of Ukraine’s people; consequences that will reverberate for years or decades to come,” as per an official statement.

Tedros believes, “Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law. They deprive people of urgently-needed care and break already strained health systems."

Furthermore, the WHO chief stressed that mental health, as well as psychosocial support services, are desperately required to assist individuals in coping with the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war. According to WHO, over 35,000 mental health patients are housed in Ukrainian psychiatric hospitals and long-term care institutions, which are facing serious shortages of medications, food, warmth, blankets, and other necessities.

War in Ukraine increasing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation

As per Tedros, the war in Ukraine is increasing the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation, since testing rates have declined and just 40% of the Ukrainian population has been vaccinated. He said, "Declining rates of testing since the start of the conflict mean there is likely to be the significant undetected transmission,” CNN reported.

The WHO has also dispatched approximately 100 metric tonnes of medical supplies to the region, including oxygen, insulin, surgical equipment, anesthetics, as well as blood transfusion kits that would be enough for 4,500 trauma patients and 450,000 primary health care patients for nearly one month. Additional equipment, such as oxygen generators, electrical generators, and defibrillators, has already been supplied, and another 108 metric tonnes is on the way, Tedros added.

UN convoy has been unable to enter war-stricken cities

Despite the fact that WHO has more crucial supplies available for UN convoys seeking to enter Ukraine's regions, the Director-General stated that they have not been successful to do so. Taking the example of Sumy, a city in north-eastern Ukraine, Tedros said the UN convoy was unable to enter the city which included a WHO vehicle carrying crucial medical supplies. Loads destined for Mariupol are also stuck in conflict zones and are unable to progress. “Access to these, and other areas, is now critical," the WHO chief urged.



The WHO is further coordinating the mobilisation of 20 Emergency Medical Teams, in order to strengthen Ukraine's health system, made up of professionals from a variety of countries, to provide treatment across a range of disciplines in Ukraine and neighbouring countries that have welcomed refugees, as per the official statement.

Tedros even asserted that Ukraine is "rightly the focus of the world's attention". He concluded his speech by urging the council "not to lose sight of the many other crises in which people are suffering," mentioning the millions of people now suffering in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, and Yemen.

