WHO Urges Russia To Act For Peace 'for The Sake Of Humanity' As War With Ukraine Continues

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with Russian troops relentlessly bombarding major Ukrainian cities, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged Moscow on Wednesday to act for peace "for the sake of humanity". The WHO chief further highlighted that medical services in Ukraine have been badly affected, asking Russia to "come back to the table" and work towards peace.

During a press briefing on April 13 in Geneva, Dr Ghebreyesus, referring to the fact that the war has reached its 50th day, said, “In that time, 4.6 million refugees have left the country. Thousands of civilians have died, including children. There have been 119 verified attacks on health care. Health services continue to be severely disrupted, particularly in the east of the country”, as per a press release from WHO.

Tomorrow marks 50 days since Russia invaded #Ukraine.



4.6 million refugees have left the country.



Thousands of civilians have died.



119 attacks on health care have been verified.



For the sake of humanity, I urge Russia to come back to the table & to work for peace. pic.twitter.com/2atQEQVH9L — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 13, 2022

Stressing the gravity of the crisis in Ukraine, the WHO chief asserted, “For the sake of humanity, I urge Russia to come back to the table and to work for peace”.

WHO chief urges for the establishment of evacuation corridors for medical supplies

In addition to this, the WHO chief went on to say that evacuation corridors must be built now to allow civilians to escape safely and to provide them with medical supplies, food, and water. Dr Ghebreyesus also pointed out that to date WHO has received approximately 53% of its budget demand for Ukraine for the first three months.

Apart from this, the WHO chief lauded countries like Canada, Ireland, Japan, Norway, and Switzerland, and bodies like the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund for their prompt donations to the war-torn nation. He also expressed his gratitude to ECHO, Germany, Saudi Arabia's KSRelief, and the United States for pledging extra resources to the health response in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Meanwhile, as per the daily statistics of the UN Human Rights Office, nearly 1,932 people have been killed, while 2,589 have been injured in Ukraine, with the true statistics likely to be far higher. The UN further stated that the war has claimed the lives of 72 children, while Ukraine's Prosecutor General Office says 191 children have died and at least 349 have been wounded.

According to the UN, the majority of civilian deaths were inflicted by explosive weapons with a large effective area, such as shelling from heavy weaponry and multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and aircraft. Further, 698 people have died and 1,296 have been wounded since February 24 in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas.

(Image: AP)