Mariupol, an ancient port city that went from being Ukraine’s largest outlet on the sea of Azov to Russia’s most desperate win, has been engulfed in death and destruction since March. While the crisis is only exacerbating, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenksyy is using his last remaining pocket of resistance to battle the ‘invaders’. As the fate of the war dwindles on the fall of the half a million strong city, here’s everything you need to know.

Unforeseen Carnage

Speaking to The Associated Press earlier in April, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said more than 10,000 people had lost their lives during the Russian siege of the city. But highlighting that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops blocked humanitarian aid to “cover their carnage”, he said that the death toll could easily surpass 20,000.

The city administration, meanwhile, pointed out that Russians were using mobile crematoriums to erase the evidence of their war crimes. More recently, Maxar Technologies released satellite images of a mass grave in Manhush, located just 20 kilometres west of Mariupol, encompassing as many as 200 burials.

Filtration camps

Earlier this month, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko revealed that the Russians had set up several “filtration camps” across the besieged city. A recently published report, citing an eyewitness, verified the claim. The report also stated that in the camps, Ukrainians were being interrogated for hours before being deported to remote areas of the Russian Federation including Siberia, North Caucus. Notably, the Russian Federation is currently embattled by a historic post-Soviet population decline.

Why is Mariupol so important?

While initially, President Vladimir Putin aimed at capturing Kyiv, he shifted his focus to the southeastern port city after a month of military blitz failed to make any substantial gains. The fall of Mariupol would give Moscow the opportunity to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia, giving it direct access to the 146 million-strong country, the Sea of Azov and ultimately to the Black Sea.

In the words of former UK Military General Sir Richard Barrons, "When the Russians feel they have successfully concluded that battle, they will have completed a land bridge from Russia to Crimea and they will see this as a major strategic success."

The fall of Mariupol would also mean that Russia could easily block as much as 80% of Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. It could lead to the economic stagnation of the ex-Soviet state. With its deep berths, Mauripol is the biggest port on the Sea of Azov and houses major iron and steel plants. The port also serves as the key export hub for Ukraine’s steel, coal and corn to buyers in the middle east and the African sub-continent.

In addition, the capture of Mariupol could also bolster the Kremlin's propaganda about it wiping off the Neo-Nazis. Mariupol houses the far-right Azov regiment, that allegedly holds neo-nazi, white supremacist ideologies. If in case, the city completely falls into Putin’s hands, he could justify his "special military operation" back home.

Who controls Mariupol?

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have “liberated” Mariupol, snubbing the fact that at least 2000 Ukrainian fighters were still holed up in the gigantic Azovstal mill. Zeleskyy's administration admitted that a majority of the city was under Russian control but said that fight was still on from the mill. Notably, Putin has refrained from ordering a attack on the factory underscoring that he did not want to endanger the lives of his troops.

(Image: AP)