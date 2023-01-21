Why Does Ukraine Want Leopard 2 Tanks And Why Is Germany The Only Nation In Kyiv's Way?

US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin met with his newly-appointed German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Thursday to come to a decision on Germany sending the home-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine from other European nations and also to send some of Germany’s own.

What is the Leopard 2 tank?

The Leopard 2 is one of the world’s leading battle tanks, used by the German Army for decades and by the militaries of more than a dozen other European nations, as well as by the armies of countries as far apart as Canada and Indonesia. It has seen service in conflicts in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Syria.

A number of advanced technologies and design solutions of the Leopard 2 were taken over from the joint German-American MBT-70 program. The MBT-70 was a revolutionary design, however due to cost overruns, technical problems and different requirements, West Germany withdrew from the program in 1969. However, available advanced technologies were reused on the Leopard 2 and American M1 Abrams tanks. Fire control system, armament, ammunition, transmission and tracks of the Leopard 2 are similar to those of the US M1 Abrams main battle tank in order to simplify maintenance.

The tank, which is powered by a diesel engine, features night-vision equipment and a laser range finder that can measure distance to an object, enabling it to better aim at a moving target while travelling over rough terrain. There are multiple iterations of the Leopard 2 with different features and designs.

How could the tank help Ukraine?

Ukraine and Russia are currently using Soviet-era tanks in battle, and the Leopard tanks would offer a big step forward in capability. Ukraine’s government has been calling for tanks on top of earlier packages of military aid from allies in the United States and Europe that included aircraft, air defence systems to protect against Russian missile and drone attacks and longer-range artillery.

"It is in your power to make a Ramstein of tanks. Not to bargain about different numbers of tanks, but to open a principled supply that will stop Russian evil," said Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy via video call during the meeting in Berlin.

Supplies of the Leopard 2 would help offset Russia’s superiority in artillery firepower, which aided Moscow in seizing two cities in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk Province over the summer, reported The New York Times. They could be of particular value as the war approaches its second year and Ukraine looks to reclaim lost territory and expects a Russian spring offensive.

Why does Germany have to approve the transfer of Leopards owned by other countries?

According to German officials, re-exporting German-made tanks without Berlin’s permission would be illegal. The contracts that a country signs to obtain weapons from German manufacturers or German military stocks requires them to request a re-export licence from the federal government should they wish to send such weapons to another country. (The United States has similar requirements, as do other countries, like Switzerland.

