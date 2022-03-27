As the Russia-Ukraine war now enters day 32, UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) approved a resolution blaming Moscow for triggering a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. With no peace agreement in sight, after the NATO summit in Europe and Biden’s address in Poland, the US and UK continue to pump more funds and defence equipment into Kyiv to sustain the fight against Kremlin’s forces. In a series of diplomatic confrontations between the Quad security allies over the Ukraine war, The US on March 21, accused India of being ‘somewhat shaky’ in its response to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion.

While lauding Japan and Australia-the other members of the Quad coalition for ‘extremely strong’ response in terms of dealing with Russia’s aggression, US President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly questioned India’s neutrality on the issue and threw veiled attacks for not taking the US lead on imposing sanctions on Moscow. However, Japan and Australia have come through for India to back New Delhi’s defiance against the US, calling out Biden’s bluff.

Quad dialogue and USA’s diluted stand on China amid Russia-Ukraine war

The Prime Ministers of Japan, Australia and India held back-to-back meetings this week sending a strong and united message to the US, by reiterating the need to focus on the Indo-Pacific agenda at hand and not lose sight of China’s actions while addressing issues of Russian sanctions. The Quad meetings have made it clear that despite India’s stand in the war, the alliance will not derail their plans to work with New Delhi, leaving a rather red-faced US to follow Japan and Australia’s lead.

Preserving the Quad’s focus and dynamics

Despite Washington’s best efforts to intimidate and bully India, with allies standing firmly with New Delhi’s decision to stay neutral, Biden’s bluff has been called out. Proof for this is when Japan PM Kishida announced a $42billion (Rs 3.2 lakh crore) investment plan for India over the next five year, quickly followed by Australia which sought greater cooperation and facilitation in targeted industries from India and announced a $204 million (Rs 1,500 crore) investment of its own.

India’s firm posturing in the Russia-Ukraine-NATO crisis

It is imperative to note that India is not the only country to resist USA’s pressure to pick a side against Russia. Nor is it the only country not towing America’s line on sanctions against Moscow. India’s position on the issue has been steady and unfaltering since day one. New Delhi is clear that it is not our war, and it does not directly infringe on our territory or impact regional security in any manner. The Indo-Pacific remains a singular focus and no amount of arm-twisting can sway India’s power position right now.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who just days ago hinted that India was not following the USA’s sanctions diktat, quietly and rather begrudgingly admitted that New Delhi won’t be violating sanctions on Russia over the purchase of discounted oil. Because how else do you deal with a country that will not yield and is ready to call your bluff?

Although the US did suggest that India had to ‘think about where it wants to stand when the history books were written about this moment in time’ it was hardly a convincing enough threat. Despite several lawmakers in the US and UK calling on their leaders to “punish” India over the rebellious move, both governments have been cautious, reluctant even, to say anything that it cannot take back.

History of CAATSA sanctions and growth of India’s soft and hard power

CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) is a United States federal law that imposed sanctions on Iran, North Korea, and Russia. The bill was passed by the US Senate on 27th July 2017, with the aim to bully, threaten and coerce allies into falling in line. And in a move of goodwill for India-US ties, New Delhi gave up Iranian oil in its entirety. At a time when India was Iran’s second-largest buyer after China before sanctions halted supplies in 2019. The Islamic Republic was India’s third-largest supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia, accounting for about 10 per cent of the country’s needs. This move resulted in China lapping up the excess discounted oil in supply with Iran now being more dedicated to the Chinese market. Cutting down on Iranian oil had plenty of repercussions back home where oil price has skyrocketed since.

Meanwhile, despite sanctions, Europe continues to import billions of Euros worth of Russian gas and oil. The US, under Joe Biden, has also been aggressively pushing for a nuclear deal with Iran and an already heavily sanctioned Venezuela, the sole principle being national interest. It, therefore, seems hypocritical for the White House to lecture India or any other nation on matters of staying on the ‘right side’ of history.

Russia on the other hand has freely invested in India’s energy sector and allowed India to invest in Moscow’s oil and gas sector as well, with a combined value exceeding $15 billion (Rs 1 lakh crore).

Desperate US continues to send mixed signals

Biden administration has been half-foot in and half out the door since the beginning of the Taliban invasion in Afghanistan last year. Its consistent incoherence and lack of lucidity in thought and action have further allowed its diplomatic channels to send wrong cables and recall them soon after, calling them errors. A recent example of this was when the US said India and the UAE were in ‘Russia’s camp’ for choosing to abstain at the UN vote against Moscow. But realising that the message had no impact on India’s stance, it quickly recalled the cable as an uncleared message. USA’s NATO allies are currently still importing Russian gas. By some estimates, nearly 40% of Europe’s natural gas, 34% oil and 45% of coal needs come directly from Russia, even as the war rages on. Germany’s dependency on Russia is also hard to miss as over 50% of it is imported. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has even admitted since the start of the war that Europe has ‘deliberately exempted’ Russian energy imports from the sanctions list to not put countries’ energy security at risk.

This insincere attempt against sanctioning Russia is a clear sign that NATO nations no longer see the USA as the superpower it once was. The United States, which has announced a ban on energy imports has conveniently excluded Russian uranium imports and is still currently buying from Russia. It is therefore safe to say, the US’ noise about being on the ‘wrong wide of history’ is a comical trope that even they do not believe.

Future of India-US bilateral ties as Russia-Ukraine war grinds on

New Delhi has registered strategic autonomy and independent diplomatic goals that are not overshadowed by Washington. For Quad, CAATSA or any other alliance to work, the US must first acknowledge the concept of diplomatic boundaries and be further aware that rules can no longer be dictated from just one side of the table.