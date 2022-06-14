Wikimedia Foundation Challenges Russian Court's Order To Remove 'war-related' Articles

The Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, has filed an appeal against a Russian court's decision demanding that it remove information on Wikipedia, particularly related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wikimedia Foundation in its appeal has stated that information on Wikipedia should be protected under freedom of expression and "does not constitute disinformation" as found by the Moscow court.

The Wikimedia Foundation filed an appeal after Moscow Court fined the Foundation 5 million rubles (₹68,67,123.90) for refusing to remove the information from seven Wikipedia articles related to Russia.

In the statement, the Wikimedia Foundation said that removing the information from Russian Wikipedia articles will violate people's rights to free expression and access to knowledge. It further stated that Russia does not have jurisdiction over the Wikimedia Foundation.

According to the statement, the Moscow court imposed a fine on the Wikimedia Foundation after Wikipedia refused to take down information from Russian Wikipedia articles like "Russian Invasions of Ukraine (2022), Black powder, Battle for Kyiv, War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Shelling of Hospital in Mariupol, Bombing of the Mariupol Theater, Massacre in Bucha."

The Moscow court has termed the information on Wikipedia as "disinformation" and stressed that the information "poses a risk to mass public disorder in Russia".

The lower Court in Russia also noted that the Wikimedia Foundation continues to operate in Russia and it needs to follow Russian law. Stephen LaPorte, Associate General Counsel at the Wikimedia Foundation, in the statement said that the court's decision indicates that verified information on Wikipedia which is "inconsistent" with the information given by Russian government accounts is deemed "disinformation".

LaPorte accused the Russian government of targeting information which is important to people and called on the court to reconsider its decision. The Wikimedia Foundation stressed that it continues to defend the rights of people to freely access information and that it will continue to make efforts to give free knowledge to the world.

"This decision implies that well-sourced, verified knowledge on Wikipedia that is inconsistent with Russian government accounts constitutes disinformation. The government is targeting information that is vital to people’s lives in a time of crisis," Stephen LaPorte said in the statement.

Russia-Ukraine war

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached 111th day, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that around 32,500 Russian troops have lost their lives since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The Russian forces have lost 1434 tanks, 3503 armoured combat machines, 229 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 721 artillery systems.

In addition, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated that Russia has lost 97 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters, 2473 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13 ships or boats, 125 cruise missiles, 588 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 54 special equipment.

Image: Pixabay/ANI/Representative