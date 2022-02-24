'Will Defeat Everyone': Ukraine President Vows To Fight Russia In Video Message To Nation

As the Russian military started launching attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video message has assured that country's army is on duty. The President has also asked Ukrainian citizens to not panic and 'stay home' as they will 'defeat everyone'. In the latest update, the Ukrainian air force has been attempting to repel the air attacks by Russia.

Zelensky speaks to the nation, says he has declared martial law and urges Ukrainians to stay home.

“We are working. The army is working," he said while adding, "Don't panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

Ukraine-Rusia crisis significant details

Ukrainian citizens are currently rushing to leave the nation as Belarusian soldiers have joined the Russian troops in its offensive against Ukraine. Ukraine's military has also claimed that it has shot down a Russian aircraft. Additionally, Ukraine's forces said, "Today, February 24, at 5.00 am, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation began intense shelling of our units in the east, and also launched rocket and bomb attacks on airfields in Boryspil, Ozernoye, Kulbakin, Chuguev, Kramatorsk, Chornobayevka, as well as on military facilities. Of Ukraine. At the same time, the aggressor began artillery shelling of the territory and settlements of Ukraine along the state border."

While Russia's military has said that the Ukrainian air defence has been neutralised hours after it started launching attacks on major cities, Kyiv has flagged ongoing cyberattacks.

Ukraine calls for 'more active' role by India in conflict

Ambassador Igor Polikha of Ukraine has said that 'India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation. We urge PM Modi to immediately contact President Putin and our President Zelensky'.