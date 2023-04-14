Will Failure Of Ukraine In War Mark The End Of West’s 'golden Age'? Poland's PM Thinks So

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asserted that the failure of Kyiv in the war will make the end of the West’s “golden age”. The Polish Prime Minister made these remarks on Thursday during an address at the Atlantic Council in Washington. The eastern European country has been vocal about its support for Ukraine ever since the catastrophic war started in February last year. Poland was among the nations that sent battle tanks to the conflict-stricken country along with other ammunition. The Polish Prime Minister maintained a very aggressive stance in regard to arming Ukraine.

“Failure in Ukraine could be the beginning of the end of the golden age of the West. Ukraine’s victory is a guarantee not only of reconstruction but of strengthening of our economic power,” the Polish Prime Minister asserted on Thursday. Morawiecki then went on to state that Kyiv’s victory, on the other hand, will be a guarantee "not only of reconstruction but of strengthening of our economic power." The Polish PM further claimed that some of the Western leaders want a “quick ceasefire at any price,” and then went on to boast about the Polish support to the struggling nation.

‘Support Ukraine in order to save Taiwan’: Morawiecki

In his Thursday address, the Polish Prime Minister stated that the notion of imperialism and colonialism lies in the core of Russia. He also asserted that one needs to help Ukraine in the war to keep Taiwan safe. The island region is currently struggling with the growing assertiveness of the Chinese forces.“Imperialism, colonialism and nationalism are not merely a passing affliction of Moscow’s soul. It lies in its core,” the Polish politician asserted. “You need to support Ukraine if you want Taiwan to stay as it is,” he added. The remarks by Morawiecki on Taiwan can be seen as a jab at the controversial remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier this month, Macron asserted that Europe should maintain its distance from the Taiwan issue. The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] in Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we “Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron asserted. “Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it,” he added. The remarks by the French President received heavy backlash from Europe and the US. “Macron says, ‘Europe should’ and ‘we Europeans’, but he speaks for France, he can’t really speak for Europe,” a Member of the European Parliament asserted earlier this month, The Guardian reported.