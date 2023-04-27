'Will Not Fuel The Flame', Xi Jinping To Ukrainian President On Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government has stated that they have "no intention to quietly observe the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis", however at the same time "will not fuel the flame", reported TASS News Agency. The statement has come from Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy on Wednesday. According to the Chinese newspaper, CCTV, "China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible power," said Xi Jinping. Further, he added: "We will not observe the ongoing fire quietly, and we will not fuel the flames." He also stressed that Beijing "has no intention to benefit" from the Ukrainian crisis in any way.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared that he and Xi had a long phone call and have developed a bilateral relationship. Taking to Twitter, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote: "I had a long and meaningful phone call with (China) President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations."

Zelenskyy and Xi discuss a way forward

On Wednesday, the two presidents conversated over a phone call and in their first conversation since the Russian invasion, that's 14 months ago, China hinted that it might be playing a mediating role, reported the Washington Post. During the call, China would be sending a special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold talks with all parties on resolving the “crisis,” told Xi to Zelenskyy. Xi said: "Amid the current rise of reasonable thinking and voices from all sides, we should seize the opportunity to build up favourable conditions for a political settlement of the crisis." According to the Washington Post, the Ukrainian president had been wanting to meet or call the Chinese president since the time when the Chinese leader visited Russia and met President Vladimir Putin.

