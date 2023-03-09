Will Russian Forces Soon Capture 'crucial' Bakhmut City? NATO Chief Issues Major Warning

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that there is a high likelihood that Russian forces will soon capture the city of Bakhmut. The city has been a major focus for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his army for several months now, with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claiming that taking control of the city would allow Moscow's troops to advance deeper into Ukraine. However, analysts remain skeptical of this tactical approach, as per a report from Newsweek.

In light of the escalating conflict, Stoltenberg addressed the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union, emphasizing the critical nature of the current situation for E.U. defense ministers. Stoltenberg condemned what he called Russia's "war of aggression" against Ukraine, warning that the situation was far from over. "Over the last weeks and months, we have seen fierce fighting in and around Bakhmut, and what we see is that Russia is storming in more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality, they try to make up in quantity," Stoltenberg said.

Bakhmut crucial for 'liberating' Donbas, says Russia

"They have suffered big losses, but at the same time, we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days," he added. According to U.S. intelligence, Russian forces are suffering significant losses in the ongoing conflict in Bakhmut, with only three out of every 10 soldiers sent to the front lines returning unharmed. Another NATO official also reported to CNN that Russian troops are losing five soldiers for every Ukrainian soldier killed in the defense of the city.

Stoltenberg has warned that Bakhmut could fall in the coming days, but emphasized that such a hypothetical success would not necessarily represent a turning point in the conflict. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, has insisted that capturing Bakhmut is crucial to the broader goal of liberating Donbas.

Russia may focus on the Vuhledar region, says British intelligence

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that he had no intention of withdrawing troops from the city. According to British intelligence, there are concerns that Russian forces may launch a new attack in the Vuhledar region, which could potentially lead to a significant breakthrough in Ukraine's lines. Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, previously emphasized the importance of capturing the Vuhledar region for the success of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.