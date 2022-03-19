'Will Take Years To Defuse Mines', Says Ukraine Min; Seeks Allies' Help To Cope With Task

With missiles hitting residential areas, bombs and continuous shelling in embattled cities of Ukraine, the country's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on Friday that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian incursion.

While speaking to The Associated Press in the beleaguered Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the huge task once the war is over. “A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large portion of them haven’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said according to The Associated Press. “It will take years, not months, to defuse them,” he further added.

In addition to the unexploded Russian weaponry, Ukrainian troops have laid land mines around bridges, airports, and other important infrastructure to deter Russian use. Ukrainian Interior Minister Monastyrsky while speaking to the AP urged his International allies and partners from European Union and the US to help Ukrain demine the areas of combat. This declaration follows the discovery of unexploded warheads in a number of locations, including Chernihiv, where 22 requests for bomb defusing operations were received on March 11.

“We won’t be able to remove the mines from all that territory, so I asked our international partners and colleagues from the European Union and the United States to prepare groups of experts to demine the areas of combat and facilities that came under shelling,” Monastyrsky told the AP.

Another major issue, he said, is dealing with fires created by the Russian bombardments. In the midst of the incessant shelling, he claimed there is a severe scarcity of manpower and equipment to deal with the flames in the embattled cities of Ukraine.

Russia's military attack continues

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said people were being rescued from the rubble, and that more than 130 people had been rescued so far. “Some of them are seriously wounded. But at the moment there is no information about the dead,” he said. Earlier this week, Russians hit the theatre which was being used as a shelter for nearly 2,000 people.

Several photographs have surfaced showing heavy Russian shelling and bombardment in Ukraine's biggest cities. Russian forces have begun striding towards Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. The capital city is crucial for both sides, Russia's control as well as Ukraine's continued resistance to the Russian invasion.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated on Friday (local time) that Russia has temporarily cut off Ukraine from access to the Sea of ​​Azov. It also said that the Russian occupation forces are waging a strategic offensive on Ukraine and that their key objective of destroying Ukrainian Armed Forces groups. It further said that they want to encircle Kyiv, reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and gain control of Ukraine's left bank.