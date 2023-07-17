Will US Provide Cluster Munitions To Ukraine For Second Time? Jake Sullivan Says No

The Biden administration is not going for a round two in its recently announced contentious plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. Speaking to NBC News on Sunday, July 16, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan clarified that the "current plan is not to replenish that stockpile."

Instead, the US is working to boost the production of 155mm ammo. “It is rather to build up the capacity to produce the unitary round of the 155, the non-cluster munition round of ammunition,” he said, reiterating the statement made by US President Joe Biden recently.

For the US, an arsenal of cluster bombs is merely the "bridge" that will help arm Ukraine until more ammunition is produced. “We began that process months ago, as we anticipated the need for continuing supply to Ukraine, but it takes time and that is why we need a bridge from today," Sullivan explained.

"We need to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary supply of ammunition to a few months down the road, when we believe we can supply enough of the unitary round to meet Ukraine’s defense needs," he added. Previously, Biden was criticised for disclosing in a live interview that the US military is running low on the particular kind of ammunition, a move that many called irresponsible over national security concerns.

Sullivan justifies the contentious plan

Biden also landed in trouble for approving the plan to provide cluster bombs, which have been banned in over 100 countries for posing a threat to civilians and exploding at any given time. Defending this, Sullivan said that the decision does not go against the “moral authority" of the US.

“Our moral authority and Ukraine’s moral authority in this conflict comes from the fact that we are supporting a country under brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor with missiles and bombs raining down in its cities, killing its civilians, destroying its schools, it’s churches, its hospitals,” he said, adding that the only reason to provide the weapons to Ukraine is to help the war-torn nation defend itself from Russian hostility.