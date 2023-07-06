Will US Send Ukraine 'banned' Cluster Bombs? Heavy Buzz About Biden Govt's Decision

The Biden administration is set to officially announce on Thursday that it is sending the controversial and highly-destructive Cluster bombs to Ukraine, as per US media. These Cluster bombs are banned for use in conflicts in more than 120 countries under the international treaty called the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM). The air-dropped explosive weapons are linked to devastating humanitarian consequences and carry the potential for uncontrollable harm to civilians.

The CCM prohibits all use, stockpiling, production and transfer of the banned weapon that drops dozens of bomblets on the battlefield across wide areas. The controversial weapon poses a threat even post-conflict by leaving remnants that may explode as de-facto land mines. The cluster bombs were first manufactured during WWII, but have since been internally banned for use during war.

The US, however, has sparked a debate on the use of the globally prohibited bombs as the Biden administration is prepared to make a delivery to Kyiv, whose forces are waging a counteroffensive in the southern provinces of Zaporizhzia and Donetsk. As widely reported in US media, the announcement is expected on Thursday, July 6, implying that a decision may have already been made. Human Rights Watch, in its report on July 6, urged the United States to carefully weigh whether it should answer Ukraine's call to supply it with the dangerous weapon.

Russian Incendiary munitions (cluster bombs) somewhere in Ukraine -either Avdiivka or Bakhmut.

Russian Air Force dropping incendiary munitions/ cluster bombs on enemy frontlines.



PoV: Ukrainian fighters



Location: Bakhmut

Data published by Cluster Munition Monitor suggests that even though its use is banned globally in conflicts, as many as 34 states have at one time developed or produced over 200 types of cluster munitions.

#Bakhmout today#Russia uses white phosphorus bombs on Ukrainian positions



#Bakhmut

BAKHMUT

Frame 1: Russian cluster bombs over the skies



Frame 2: Russian 152-mm "Krasnopol" destroys the Ukrainian BMP.

Kyiv's forces to target Russia’s dug-in positions along eastern frontlines?

Cluster bombs were requested for by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appealed to the US Congress to convince the White House, so that Ukraine may target Russia’s dug-in positions along the eastern frontlines. Visuals of the war from the battered city of Bakhmut have previously depicted the use of cluster bombs by the mercenaries group Wagner to gain a territorial advantage over the enemy.

Ukraine, in an earlier tranche of military assistance package, had demanded MK-20s from Washington, an air-delivered cluster bomb that releases a barrage of explosives from a drone, according to a statement by US Representatives Jason Crow and Adam Smith, both of who serve on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Even as US President Joe Biden was initially reluctant to send the banned cluster munition to Ukraine, it is reported that Washington is sitting on a massive stockpile of these bombs that could expire soon. As per Ukraine, not only will these bombs prove efficient on Russian defensive positions on the battlefield but also on their command and control headquarters.