Winter Is Coming But We're Ready: Zelenskyy's Minister After UK's Grant Shapps Visits Kyiv

Ukraine’s recently appointed Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said "Winter is coming but we are ready" on September 28. This statement by the defence minister came after his UK counterpart Grant Shapps visited Kyiv. Umerov has described the visit as an “important” one. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Umerov wrote, " Important visit of my colleague @GrantShapps to Kyiv. Thanked our friends for unwavering support. Briefed on current battlefield situation and urgent needs. Focus on air defence, artillery, and anti-drone systems. Winter is coming but we are ready. Stronger together."

During his second visit to Ukraine, Grant Shapps said, “It was an honour to meet President Zelensky in Kyiv to assure him that the UK will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, as we have since Putin illegally invaded Crimea nearly 10 years ago." The UK Defence Minister also emphasised the training that the UK has provided to the Ukrainian soldiers. Apart from this, the UK has also delivered hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition and provided millions of pounds of economic and humanitarian aid to help Ukraine’s citizens reclaim and rebuild what has been taken from them due to the Russian invasion in 2022. Notably, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also hailed Shapps' visit to Ukraine. On social media platform X, he wrote, "From training thousands of troops to providing long-range missiles, the UK has stood with Ukraine from the beginning. Our commitment is unwavering."

Shapps visits Ukraine for the second time

The UK's Defence Minister has visited Ukraine and used it to reaffirm the support for the war-torn nation Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion of its territory. This would be Shapps' second visit to Kyiv in two months. During his visit, he conducted meetings with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov, alongside the UK’s chief of defence staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, reported Independent.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Shapps wrote, "I've been back to Kyiv this week to ask President @ZelenskyyUa what he needs to win. As Ukraine retakes its territory, UK support remains unwavering. We will work tirelessly to bring our partners together to help Ukraine defeat Putin's illegal invasion. Slava Ukraini." He also shared his picture standing next to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

UK's Grant Shapps meets President Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian President has also shared some of the highlights from the UK Minister's visit to Kyiv on social media platforms. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "I received UK Defense Secretary @GrantShapps in Kyiv. I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities." Further, he shared that the two leaders discussed defence cooperation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. In the video, Shapps can be seen meeting the Ukrainian president alongside defence officials.