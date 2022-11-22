'Winter Will Be About Survival': WHO Warns Lives Of Millions Of Ukrainians Under Threat

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues, snowfall has started, marking the winter arrival in Ukrainiane. When Russian troops withdrew from Kherson, it was a cause for celebration in Ukraine. At that time, Ukraine was not aware of the damage Russia had caused to the power grids of Kherson.

Now, Ukrainian authorities are attempting to evacuate all citizens out of Kherson as they face a life-threatening winter in Kherson, with no access to power, food or water. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that millions of lives are under threat in Ukraine, due to the arrival of winter. Dr Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged and around 10 million people are without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said that nearly 50 percent of Ukraine's power grids are damaged.

Life threatening winter for Ukraine

“This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine. Attacks on health and energy infrastructure mean hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities are no longer fully operational, lacking fuel, water and electricity," said the WHO in a statement. Ukrainian authorities are evacuating citizens of Kherson and Mykolaiv to western parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed on Monday that the government will arrange transportation, medical care and accomodation for people in these regions, which will allow them to leave and move to a safer part of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities urge Ukrainians to not return amid power crisis

Last month, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said that Ukrainains who left the nation after the war should not return for the time being as that would increase Ukraine's energy consumption, which is quite scarce. Iryna Vereshchuk said that if they remained outside, then there would be a higher chance that Ukraine would have enough energy to supply electricity to emergency services like hospitals. WHO has said that Ukraine's healthcare system is "facing its darkest days" as hundreds of hospitals have no access to electricity, water and food, as per a report from BBC.

WHO estimates that 3 million people might have to leave their home to save themselves from the harsh winter and seek shelter in an area with electricity and water. Other Ukrainian officials have reportedly suggested that people in Kyiv and other Ukrainain cities with the means to travel abroad should move abroad and live there as that would help Ukraine in reducing its energy consumption. "Put simply, this winter will be about survival," WHO's Dr Hans Henri P Kluge said during a press conference.