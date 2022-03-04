Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, warned that any explosion in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could “wipe out” the whole of Europe. As Russian troops continued to shell Europe’s largest nuclear reactor, Zelenskyy said, “Europe must wake up. If there is a nuclear explosion, it is the end of everything. It will wipe out Europe. Prevent the destruction of Europe from the catastrophe at the nuclear power plant."

His statement raised questions about whether a possible explosion at the power plant would yield consequences worse than an attack by a nuclear arsenal. Continue reading to know the difference between a nuclear bomb explosion and an explosion at a nuclear power plant.

How does a nuclear reactor function?

A nuclear power plant generates energy that is released from an atom when it splits through a process that is known as fission. Traditionally, nuclear fission occurs when uranium atoms are hit by slow-moving neutrons. The accommodation of more neurons sometimes forces the Uranium atom to break. As the nucleus splits, it releases energy, in the form of heat. In a boiling water reactor, this heat becomes steam, which drives turbines to generate electricity that is then used for commercial and domestic purposes.

Now, Uranium comes in two isotopes (or forms)-Uranium 235 and Uranium 238. The latter (Uranium 238) is more stable than the former. It generally absorbs the slow-moving neutron, decays and splits into two lighter atoms and throws out two or three new neutrons. It is these new neutrons that then hit the more reactive Uranium 235 atom and create chain nuclear fission. Every time, an atom splits, it generates energy.

Uranium Isotope 235 comprises only 0.7% of natural uranium. But to get a self-sustaining chain reaction, the proportion of uranium is increased to 4%. This is done through a process called enrichment. In addition, there are rods in nuclear power plants that absorb extra neutrons so that the process continues in a controlled way. There is also a nuclear reactor coolant that is used to remove excessive heat from the core.

“The goal in a reactor is to get it so you’re absorbing the exact number of neutrons created in the next generation as the previous generation. So you have the same number of fissions going on at all times,” Peter Caracappa, a professor and radiation safety officer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute told PBS. “If you’re absorbing too many, the power’s going to go down. If you’re absorbing not enough, the power goes up,” he explained.

(Image: atomicarchive.com)

What happens if an explosion hits a nuclear power plant?

However, in case, any of these mechanisms fail, which is a high possibility during shelling, there is a spontaneous and aggressive release of excessive energy (or heat) causing a nuclear power plant blast.

The amount of energy is lethal and powerful enough to destroy all the other mechanisms in the nuclear power plant. This eventually leads to other harmful events. Notably, the fission reaction converts uranium into other radioactive materials, which is lethal for all life forms residing in the area.

How is a nuclear bomb different?

In a nuclear bomb, on the other hand, the rate of nuclear fission is not controlled. “You need nearly pure fissile material in bombs", Arjun Makhijani, a nuclear engineer, told PBS.

He further explained that commercial reactors have just a few per cent fissile material in them but nuclear bombs have “more than 90%.” He also added that most nuclear bombs are made up of isotopes of uranium 235 or plutonium 239.

(Image: AP)