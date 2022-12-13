Withdrawal Of Russian Troops From Ukraine Before Year-end Out Of The Question: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine before the end of the year is "out of question," reported Sputnik news. Peskov, on Tuesday, was commenting on the possibility of Moscow's troops withdrawing from Ukraine before the end of the year. "That is out of the question," Peskov said, adding there can be no progress on peace without accounting for the new realities in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side needs to take into account these realities that have developed over all this time. Actually, these are the realities that occurred because of that line, because of the policy that the leadership of Ukraine and the Ukrainian regime of today have been pursuing for probably the last 15 or even 20 years," said Peskov.

"And these realities say that new subjects have appeared in Russia, and they appeared as a result of the referendum that took place there. Without taking into account these new realities, any kind of progress is impossible," he added.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against alleged Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians to remain alert

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the people of Ukraine to remain "alert to future airstrikes." Zelenskyy's statement comes a week after Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the recent attacks were an “unavoidable and inevitable response” to the “provocative attacks” against Russia.

The Ukrainian President made it clear that the people of Ukraine should be wary of Russia's "hostile intentions".

“So as long as they have missiles—and Russia still has them—please take seriously all warnings from the Ukrainian military command, from our air force and air alarms," he said, adding, “At all levels, we must be prepared for any hostile intentions. And we will do everything to get through this winter.”

Zelenskyy also thanked Ukraine's western allies for their support. While the British Ministry of Defence reported on Sunday that Russia might have used up a large number of its missiles, Russia’s growing closeness with Iran has become a matter of concern.

Amid all the chaos, a big question mark remains on the prospect of peace negotiation and the possible end of the Russia-Ukraine war.