'Won't Hesitate To Use...': Belarus President Lukashenko's Nuclear Warning

Why you're reading this: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Belarus would not hesitate to employ nuclear weapons in the event of aggression towards the nation, reported BELTA news agency. Lukashenko made this statement during a visit to the Minsk region. Additionally, he clarified that it was Belarus, not Russia, who had requested the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

3 things you need to know:

Belarus and Russia are close allies in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus entered into a signed agreement regarding the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Lukashenko said that it was Belarus that had requested tactical nuclear weapons.

Who will be in control of nuclear weapons in Belarus?

This news follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's earlier remarks, stating that nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus around July 7 or 8.

"On the most sensitive issues that we have agreed on, everything is going according to plan. As you know, the preparation of the relevant facilities ends on July 7-8, and we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of the relevant types of weapons on your territory," Putin said.

During May last month, Russia and Belarus entered into a signed agreement regarding the placement of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. During that period, President Putin explained that this action was a response to increasing security threats. The Kremlin stated that Moscow is implementing these measures due to concerns over the Western support of Ukraine in the ongoing conflict. The announcement made by Putin followed reports indicating that Ukraine had initiated a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Belarusian President Lukashenko expressed his views on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, stating that it would act as a deterrent against potential aggression. He emphasised that there should be no hesitation in utilising these weapons if the need arises.

What is Ukraine's take on Belarus?

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in the past has dismissed comments by his Belarusian counterpart. During the Munich Security Conference held this year in February, Zelenskyy disregarded statements made by Belarusian President Lukashenko who had mentioned that Belarus was ready to support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine if Ukraine were to be attacked.

“The probability that Belarus is going get involved in the war is low,” he said. “The people in Belarus are not willing to fight against Ukraine. It won’t be easy to convince them.” He anticipated that in the event of Belarusian troops getting involved, they would endure significant casualties.