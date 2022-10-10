Last Updated:

'Ukrainians will stay strong' | World 'appalled' By Russia's 'barbaric' Attacks On Ukraine: 'Unacceptable Escalation'

Germany, France, India, Poland, Estonia, UK, the EU and NATO have issued strong condemnations against Russia's missile strikes targeting key Ukrainian cities.

Written By
Yuvraj Tyagi
Russia Missile Strikes

Image: AP


Missile strikes carried out on Monday by Russia targeting Ukraine’s key cities including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr have prompted world leaders to condemn Russia’s actions against Ukraine. 

Moreover, the missile strikes also struck a building in Kyiv, which also accommodates the German visa office. The building was damaged. However, Germany’s Foreign Office stated, “Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, these offices have not been used by our embassy. Our colleagues at the Embassy in Kyiv are well.” Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke to Zelenskyy, assuring him of Berlin’s support and support from other G7 states, a German government spokesman confirmed.  

France pledges more military aid to Ukraine  

Following the bombardment of Ukrainian cities by Russian missile strikes, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron announced more military aid for Kyiv amid "extreme concern" about Russian strikes. During a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron pledged to provide more weapons.

READ | Watch: Ukrainians hide in metro station underpass as Russian missiles hit Kyiv; sing songs

"The president spoke of his extreme concern about strikes that have caused civilian victims," the Elysée Palace stated via Twitter. "He reaffirmed his full and complete support for President Zelensky and the commitment of France to increase its support for Ukraine, in line with the needs expressed by Kyiv, including in terms of military equipment,” the statement by Elysée Palace added.

READ | Putin warns of more after Russia attacks Kyiv; calls Crimea blast 'terror attack'

Moreover, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also condemned Russia’s missile strikes labelling them a “war crime” for intentionally targeting civilians.  

READ | Eight killed, 24 injured in Kyiv as Russia strikes multiple Ukrainian cities

India shows “deep concern” on Russia’s missile strikes  

India also expressed deep concern over the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of "diplomacy and dialogue".  

READ | Watch: Explosions rock central Kyiv after Putin blames Ukraine for Crimea bridge blast

India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on Twitter that “India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians.”   

He reiterated that the escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that Delhi is ready to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.  

READ | Pakistan routing arms & ammo to Kyiv; profiteering from Russia-Ukraine war: Reports

"India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," Bagchi stated.

Poland calls the strikes “Russian barbarism” 

The Foreign Ministry of Poland also criticized Russia’s actions of targeting the civilian population of Ukraine through its missile strike. The Polish Foreign Ministry through its Twitter handle stated, “There is no excuse for Russian barbarism targeting the civilian population of Ukraine. The sounds of yesterday's attacks have not yet silenced when today Russia is committing further shelling of Ukrainian cities, including (Ukraine’s) capital.”

The Polish Foreign Ministry further warned, “Russian crimes will not be forgotten.” 

Moreover, the Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau called the strike on Ukraine “an act of barbarism and a war crime.” 

UK, EU and NATO also condemn Russia 

To add to Russia’s condemnation, the UK Foreign Secretary further echoed the discontent with the missile strikes against Ukrainian cities. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated on Twitter that “Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable.” He informed further that he had communicated with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reinforced “UK’s ongoing moral and practical support to Ukraine.”  Meanwhile, the EU Commission also slammed Moscow for the "heinous attacks".

 

 

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm, berated Russia’s actions at a briefing: “They are barbaric and cowardly attacks.” EU also condemned the Russian missile which overflew the Moldovan airspace. It noted that three cruise missiles were fired by Russia that breached Moldova's airspace, labelling the act as "unacceptable." 

Furthermore, the EU Commission President Von der Leyen posted a joint video statement with the prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, on Twitter iterating that she was 'shocked and appalled' by the 'vicious attack on Kyiv'.

On the other hand, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg revealed that he had communicated with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned “Russia's horrific & indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine while iterating NATO’s support to Kyiv.

First Published:
COMMENT