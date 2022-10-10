Missile strikes carried out on Monday by Russia targeting Ukraine’s key cities including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr have prompted world leaders to condemn Russia’s actions against Ukraine.

Moreover, the missile strikes also struck a building in Kyiv, which also accommodates the German visa office. The building was damaged. However, Germany’s Foreign Office stated, “Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, these offices have not been used by our embassy. Our colleagues at the Embassy in Kyiv are well.” Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke to Zelenskyy, assuring him of Berlin’s support and support from other G7 states, a German government spokesman confirmed.

A building in #Kyiv, which also houses the German visa office, was damaged by rocket fire this morning. Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression, these offices have not been used by our embassy. Our colleagues at the Embassy in Kyiv are well. (2/2) — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) October 10, 2022

France pledges more military aid to Ukraine

Following the bombardment of Ukrainian cities by Russian missile strikes, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron announced more military aid for Kyiv amid "extreme concern" about Russian strikes. During a phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron pledged to provide more weapons.

"The president spoke of his extreme concern about strikes that have caused civilian victims," the Elysée Palace stated via Twitter. "He reaffirmed his full and complete support for President Zelensky and the commitment of France to increase its support for Ukraine, in line with the needs expressed by Kyiv, including in terms of military equipment,” the statement by Elysée Palace added.

I condemn in the strongest terms Russia's indiscriminate strikes carried out today against Ukrainian cities.

Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. https://t.co/rAc1OJ5THv — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) October 10, 2022

Moreover, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also condemned Russia’s missile strikes labelling them a “war crime” for intentionally targeting civilians.

India shows “deep concern” on Russia’s missile strikes

Our response to media queries on escalation of conflict in Ukraine:https://t.co/LoELjRwDEm pic.twitter.com/jCNHw95UKw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 10, 2022

India also expressed deep concern over the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of "diplomacy and dialogue".

India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on Twitter that “India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians.”

He reiterated that the escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that Delhi is ready to support all efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

"India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," Bagchi stated.

Poland calls the strikes “Russian barbarism”

There is no excuse for Russian barbarism targeting the civilian population of Ukraine.



The sounds of yesterday's attacks have not yet silenced when today Russia is committing further shelling of Ukrainian cities, including 🇺🇦 capital.



Russian crimes will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/CLwMJOlIZq — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) October 10, 2022

The Foreign Ministry of Poland also criticized Russia’s actions of targeting the civilian population of Ukraine through its missile strike. The Polish Foreign Ministry through its Twitter handle stated, “There is no excuse for Russian barbarism targeting the civilian population of Ukraine. The sounds of yesterday's attacks have not yet silenced when today Russia is committing further shelling of Ukrainian cities, including (Ukraine’s) capital.”

Today's Russian bombing Ukrainian cities and civilians is an act of barbarism and a war crime. Russia cannot win this war. We stand behind you Ukraine! — Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) October 10, 2022

The Polish Foreign Ministry further warned, “Russian crimes will not be forgotten.”

Moreover, the Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau called the strike on Ukraine “an act of barbarism and a war crime.”

UK, EU and NATO also condemn Russia

To add to Russia’s condemnation, the UK Foreign Secretary further echoed the discontent with the missile strikes against Ukrainian cities. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated on Twitter that “Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable.” He informed further that he had communicated with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reinforced “UK’s ongoing moral and practical support to Ukraine.” Meanwhile, the EU Commission also slammed Moscow for the "heinous attacks".

Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable.



I communicated with @DmytroKuleba this morning to reinforce the UK’s ongoing moral and practical support to Ukraine.



This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength. https://t.co/wsqu1bKccq — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 10, 2022

"The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent heinous attacks by Russia on Ukrainians and civilian infrastructure.



These barbaric attacks only show that Russia is opting for a tactic of indiscriminately bombing civilians."



Spokesperson @ExtSpoxEU #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/7JM17c8rXt — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 10, 2022

Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm, berated Russia’s actions at a briefing: “They are barbaric and cowardly attacks.” EU also condemned the Russian missile which overflew the Moldovan airspace. It noted that three cruise missiles were fired by Russia that breached Moldova's airspace, labelling the act as "unacceptable."

Shocked and appalled by the vicious attacks on Ukrainian cities.



Putin’s Russia has again shown the world what it stands for: brutality and terror.



I know that Ukrainians will stay strong.



We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with all the means we have. pic.twitter.com/Q9wgh62nzF — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 10, 2022

Furthermore, the EU Commission President Von der Leyen posted a joint video statement with the prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, on Twitter iterating that she was 'shocked and appalled' by the 'vicious attack on Kyiv'.

Spoke with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba & condemned #Russia's horrific & indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in #Ukraine. #NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 10, 2022

On the other hand, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg revealed that he had communicated with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned “Russia's horrific & indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine while iterating NATO’s support to Kyiv.