World Bank Announces USD 1.5 Bln Loan To Ukraine For Relief Purposes

The World Bank, on Friday, announced that its board of directors had granted approval for a USD 1.5-billion loan to Ukraine. The loan is to support reconstruction and recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram. "In particular, the loan will help support subsidies for internally displaced people and pension payments," he said.

The loan is guaranteed by the government of Japan as part of the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine Trust Fund (ADVANCE Ukraine) initiative.

As per a statement from the World Bank, the lending operation aims to provide support for three key areas of government reforms, with the purpose of mitigating the effects of Russia's invasion:

Firstly, it will assist in addressing the needs of individuals who have become impoverished or displaced due to the war, offering relief to affected households. Secondly, it will aid in implementing reforms to improve the transparency and accountability of public resource expenditures. Lastly, it will contribute to the improvement of market functioning both during and after the war.

“Since February 2022, the World Bank has worked relentlessly with the international donor community to provide emergency financing that is helping the Government of Ukraine keep kids in school, hospitals open, and ensure basic government functions,” said Antonella Bassani, World Bank Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

“Ukraine, in turn, has shown immense resilience in the face of Russia’s invasion. We commend the government for taking on difficult reforms during a war, with an eye to its future and the long-term development gains of the country. The World Bank will continue its unwavering support to help Ukraine recover and rebuild an even stronger economy.”

To bridge its budget deficit, Ukraine depends on financial assistance from its foreign partners. On Thursday, the board of the International Monetary Fund concluded its review of Ukraine's loan application, enabling Kyiv to promptly access $890 million to provide support for its budgetary needs.

With the aim of achieving a modest economic recovery this year, the government is actively seeking to counter the effects of Russia's war on Ukraine, which caused the economy to contract by approximately one-third in 2022. Collaborating with foreign partners, the government is engaged in securing financing for a 'fast' recovery strategy.

Despite the ongoing conflict in the southern and eastern regions of the country, efforts are being made to rebuild schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, and implement repairs in the energy sector.

World Bank has mobilised over USD 37.5 billion to Ukraine till date

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the World Bank has played a crucial role in facilitating support to the Government of Ukraine, enabling the provision of essential services to over 13 million Ukrainians.

Friday's announcement signifies that the World Bank Group has successfully mobilised emergency financing exceeding USD 37.5 billion to assist the people of Ukraine. This financing includes commitments and pledges from various donors such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and Belgium.

For the upcoming fiscal year 2023-2024, the World Bank and the Government of Ukraine have planned to execute framework projects that will concentrate on priority sectors crucial for the country's development. These sectors include energy, health, social protection, education, housing, and agriculture.