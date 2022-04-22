Amid the relentless war in Eastern Europe, the World Bank's President claimed that physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure stands at roughly $60 billion (over Rs 4,500 crores) so far and continues to rise as the conflict continues. Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable on Friday, President David Malpass stated that the World Bank Group is committed to helping Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience. He further claimed that the government of Ukraine and state-owned firms are facing a huge non-military fiscal imbalance and debt burden.

"We believe the reconstruction of essential infrastructure connectivity such as transport, power, heating and digital should be urgently addressed. And then over the medium term, reinforcing the macro-fiscal capacity, rebuilding cities and households," Malpass said at the conference. He also emphasised strengthening the agriculture and business sectors and called for the end of the ongoing war as it has been devastating for Ukraine's people and its economy. Since the invasion began on February 24, the World Bank Group claims to have offered rapid financial assistance to the government to help it deliver essential services and pay wages to hospital personnel, public servants, and the elderly.

The @WorldBank Group is committed to helping Ukrainian relief, recovery, and resilience.



At today’s Ministerial Roundtable for Support to Ukraine, @DavidMalpassWBG welcomed President @ZelenskyyUA to the WBG Spring Meetings.



World Bank mobilized more than $3 billion for Ukraine

"Through International Finance Corporation (IFC), we have provided immediate working capital for companies providing supplies to Ukraine," Malpass stated. The World Bank also claimed that it has mobilized more than $3 billion for Ukraine to support the continuation of essential government services. "I know many countries are putting money directly into the support effort for Ukraine. Our mechanisms are providing rapid, targeted, and secure delivery of this support to Ukraine in challenging times," the World Bank's President remarked.

World bank emphasises on filling Ukraine’s current financing needs

Malpass further stated that the priority should be to fill Ukraine’s current financing needs in a way that minimizes its future debt burden. He went on to say that It will take a lot of hard work, commitment, and perseverance to rebuild, but the World Bank Group is optimistic that Ukraine can have a brighter future with the combined support. It is worth mentioning here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 58th day on Friday.

