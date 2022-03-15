World Bank Issues $923 Million As Financial Aid To War-torn Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As the humanitarian crisis is deteriorating in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the President of the World Bank, David Malpass has announced on Monday that the war-torn nation will get $923 million as financial help from the World Bank. The president went on to say that last week they have completed $325 million in disbursements. Further, he added, “We now have $923 million that has been made available over the last two weeks including that first disbursement for Ukraine” as per ANI.

David Malpass also highlighted that the Ukrainian government might use this money toward the most pressing needs, such as pensions.

In addition to this, a week earlier on March 7, the World Bank had approved a $723 million loan as well as grant package for Ukraine, offering government financial help. As per a statement, the World Bank has authorised a $489 million additional financial support package for Kyiv, which is known as FREE Ukraine (Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine). The bank has even asserted that the quick disbursement of funds would assist the government in providing important services to Ukrainian citizens, such as pay for hospital personnel, pensions for the aged, and social programs for the poor.

Financial aid for Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine war

The World Bank has even revealed that the package which has been authorised by the Board includes a $350 million supplementary loan and $139 million in guarantees, as well as grant funding of $134 million and parallel funding of $100 million, for a total of $723 million in mobilisation support.

Furthermore, the World Bank's original funding was enhanced with guarantees from the Netherlands for 80 million euros (or nearly $89 million) and Sweden for $50 million, according to the international lender.

According to media reports, the bank has established a multi-donor trust fund (MDTF) to enable the routing of grant resources from contributors to Ukraine, with contributions totaling $134 million so far from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, as well as Iceland. The World Bank has now been requesting additional grant contributions to the MDTF.

Meanwhile, the World Bank stated on March 2 that its operations in Russia and Belarus have been stopped. The World Bank stated in a statement that the decision was effective immediately, and that the organisation has not authorised any new loans or projects in Russia since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea area.

(Image: AP/ shutterstock)