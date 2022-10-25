World Bank Provides Additional $500m To Ukraine To Meet 'urgent Needs' Amid Escalating War

In an effort to help Ukraine meet urgent needs, the World Bank has announced that it has provided an additional $500m to support the war-hit country, Th Guardian reported. On Monday, the bank stated that the financing was done by its primary lending arm- the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which supported the sum in loan guarantees from the United Kingdom.

“The Russian invasion continues to cause massive destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure – including water, sanitation, and electricity networks - just as winter is approaching, further endangering Ukrainian people,” said David Malpass, the group’s president.

The additional fund will help continue the flow of essential government services in Ukraine. “We stand firmly to support the Ukrainian people as they face this unparalleled crisis,” the World Bank said in the statement. The financial institution has mobilized $13 billion in emergency funds for Ukraine in totality, with $11.4 billion of it completely disbursed so far.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the biggest human displacement crises and exacted a heavy toll on human and economic life,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice-president for the Europe and Central Asia region. “Ukraine continues to need enormous financial support as the war needlessly rages on as well as for recovery and reconstruction projects that could be quickly initiated,” Bjerde said earlier this month.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has resulted in more than $97 billion in direct damages to the war-torn nation. However, recovering from the damages could potentially cost almost $350 billion, according to a September 2022 report by the European Commission, the Government of Ukraine, and the World Bank.

War between Russia and Ukraine rages on

Meanwhile, the war between the two nations has shown no signs of dialling down, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently condemning Russia’s allegations that Kyiv would disperse a “dirty bomb.” Taking a dig at Russia, Zelenskyy said: “Who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.” “It was Russia who blackmailed with the radiation disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” he added.

The Ukrainian President’s comments came after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in a conversation over the phone with his British counterpart Ben Wallace, said on Sunday that he was “concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb,” BBC reported.