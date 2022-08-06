World Food Prices Decline Following Resumption Of Grain Exports From Ukraine, Says FAO

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated on Friday that food prices across the world had declined dramatically in July. The development came after Russia and Ukraine signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, clearing the way for the shipment of Ukrainian grains that were blocked due to the ongoing conflict. According to the data released by FAO, it has come to the fore that the monthly index of food commodity prices witnessed a sharp decline of almost 9 percent in July, making it the largest one-month fall in the last 14 years.

Notably, this decline represented the fourth consecutive month, but last month's decline remained the highest. "The FAO Food Price Index averaged 140.9 points in July, down 8.6 percent from June and the fourth consecutive monthly decline since reaching all-time highs earlier this year. The Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly-traded food commodities, nevertheless, remained 13.1 percent higher than in July 2021," read the statement issued by FAO.

World food prices decline after Ukraine grain exports: FAO

The FAO index touched its peak in the month of April this year due to a hike in prices of fuel and low grain exports from Russia and Ukraine owing to the ongoing conflict and other supply chain issues. "FAO Cereal Price Index fell by 11.5 percent in July, due to the agreement reached between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to unblock exports from key Black Sea ports," read the statement issued by FAO. "World coarse grain prices declined by 11.2 percent in July, with those of maize down by 10.7 percent, also due in part to the Black Sea agreement as well as increased seasonal availability in Argentina and Brazil. International rice prices also declined for the first time in 2022," it added.

According to FAO, sugar prices fell by 3.8 percent from June, the FAO Dairy Price Index fell by 2.5 percent from June, vegetable oil prices fell by 19.2 percent, a ten-month low, and meat prices came down by 0.5 percent, the first drop since last year. Notably, this Food Price Index is based on worldwide prices for 23 food commodity categories, covering prices for 73 different products compared to a baseline year.

What is Russia-Ukraine grain deal?

Last month, Russia and Ukraine signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, clearing the way for the shipment of Ukrainian grains that were blocked due to the ongoing war. The deal was signed in Istanbul in the presence of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakaov. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Defence Minister Hulusi Akar were also present. Notably, the two countries that are currently fighting against each other signed this agreement to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets.

Image: AP/ Representative