The tragic death of at least 18 people including three members of the Ukrainian government in a helicopter crash in Kyiv Oblast on Wednesday has drawn in condolences from several notable figures across the globe, including Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. Taking to his account on Twitter, Michel wrote on behalf of the council: “We join #Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in #Brovary Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU."

"We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President @ZelenskyyUa PM @Denys_Shmyhal and the people of #Ukraine," he said. Estonian premier Kaja Kallas also offered condolences and called the crash a “tragic reminder” of the price Ukraine is paying to seek freedom and break free from Russian shackles.

“Just heard about the helicopter crash in #Ukraine. Deepest condolences to @Denys_Shmyhal, the Ukrainian people and victims' families. Estonia mourns with you,” she wrote, adding that it is “yet another tragic reminder of incredibly heavy price Ukraine is paying during its freedom fight against Russia.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda also tweeted and said that his thoughts remain with the family members of those who lost their lives in the crash. “It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed, including senior officials of Ukraine's Ministry of Interior. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims” Duda wrote.

United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink said that she was "shocked" to receive the news of the crash. "Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Brovary. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of Minister Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Yenin, and all those killed and hurt in this morning’s crash. Our hearts are with the Brovary community and our friends and partners at @MVS_UA," she tweeted.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (parliament) said that the crash comes as a massive loss to Ukraine. "It is impossible to believe... A terrible tragedy. A huge loss. A loss for the family and Ukraine. A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi… My friend... It's not fair. My sincere condolences to the family," he said on Twitter.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed that she was "heartbroken" to learn about the tragedy. "Heartbroken with devastating news of helicopter crash next to kindergarten in Brovary near Kyiv. My thoughts are with families & loved ones of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and those killed in this terrible tragedy, including children," she tweeted.

We join #Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in #Brovary



Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU.



We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President @ZelenskyyUa PM @Denys_Shmyhal and the people of #Ukraine — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) January 18, 2023

It is with deep sadness that I received information about the helicopter crash in Brovary near Kyiv which left several persons killed, including senior officials of Ukraine's Ministry of Interior. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) January 18, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the terrible news from Brovary. My deepest condolences to the loved ones of Minister Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Yenin, and all those killed and hurt in this morning’s crash. Our hearts are with the Brovary community and our friends and partners at @MVS_UA — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) January 18, 2023

It is impossible to believe...

A terrible tragedy.

A huge loss.

A loss for the family and Ukraine.

A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi…

My friend... It's not fair.



My sincere condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/dgCkPnjaOX — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) January 18, 2023

Heartbroken with devastating news of helicopter crash next to kindergarten in Brovary near Kyiv.



My thoughts are with families & loved ones of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and those killed in this terrible tragedy, including children.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/abr4Cnj9yV — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) January 18, 2023

Kyiv helicopter crash: What we know so far

The helicopter crash in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Wednesday killed at least 18 people including 3 children, according to CNN. The death toll comprises the entire interior ministry leadership of Ukraine, as per officials. The crash occurred in the Ukrainian city of Brovary, which is located on the outskirts of the capital. It resulted in at least 29 people sustaining injuries.

According to Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Oleksiy Kuleba, three minors are among the victims of the chopper crash. The tragedy also claimed the lives of Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin, and Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovychis, according to Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to the ministry. Geraschenko said that an investigation into finding the “cause of the tragedy” is underway, as he called every passenger on the ill-fated helicopter a “patriot of Ukraine.”