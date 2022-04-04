Russia’s attacks on innocent Ukrainian civilians in Bucha and Irpin are “yet more evidence” of war crimes, British PM Boris Johnson said as the war over Kyiv’s sovereignty entered day 40. Tagging Putin as “desperate” amidst his failing invasion, Johnson said that Downing Street was poised to step up sanctions on the Russian Federation. Notably, Johnson is not the only world leader who has come out to call out Moscow’s war crimes as Ukrainian troops recaptured the suburbs of Irpin and Bucha in the Kyiv Oblast.

On Monday, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said that reports of rape and other atrocities by Russian troops were “reprehensible.” Speaking to reporters in the country's capital Wellington, she called on Kremlin officials to answer the world for “what they’ve done.” She also echoed her British counterpart’s stance saying that her cabinet would announce additional sanctions on Russia by the end of this week.

“The reports of Ukrainian civilians who have been killed, raped, and severely wounded by Russian troops is beyond reprehensible. Russia must answer to the world for what they’ve done,” she said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier condemned the attacks, branding them “as a violation of international law.” Later, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that they were “deeply shocked” by revelations of Russia’s extremely ghastly actions that victimized many Ukrainian citizens.” Calling the attacks unforgivable, he said that attacks on “innocent civilians” violate international law. It is pertinent to note that Japan was one of the countries which, in March, filed a complaint in the ICC asking it to launch a probe into Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

UK to launch probe into Russian war crimes

This comes as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was “appalled” by the atrocities committed by Russian occupiers in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities. In a statement, she said that the British administration was working with other organizations to collect evidence for Russian war crimes in Ukraine. "Appalled by atrocities in Bucha and other towns in Ukraine. Reports of Russian forces targeting innocent civilians are abhorrent. The UK is working with others to collect evidence and support the International Criminal Court’s war crimes investigation. Those responsible will be held to account," she said in a statement.

(Image: AP)