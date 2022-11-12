World Leaders To Skip G20 ‘family Photo’ Due To Objection Over Russia’s Presence At Summit

World leaders are set to meet in Bali, Indonesia next week amid the G20 summit. However, according to reports, the traditional “family photo” where all world leaders in attendance get a group photograph clicked will not be possible at this summit, reported The Guardian.

As per tradition, the world leaders in attendance at the summit stand together for an opening photograph at the start of the summit. During this, leaders usually rub shoulders and greet each other in public. However, there will be no such photograph at the Indonesia-hosted summit which is set to begin next Tuesday. Meanwhile, Russia’s President Putin has stated that he will not participate in the G20 meeting.

Russia’s FM Sergeiy Lavrov to represent Putin

Although President Putin will not attend the G20 summit, his Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to attend the crucial meet. The Russian Foreign Minister has a history of causing dramatic scenes at earlier summits. In one such instance, Lavrov walked out of a meeting of foreign ministers after expressing to his counterparts that Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was not responsible for a global hunger crisis. He further stressed that the West’s sanctions designed to isolate Russia on the global stage amounted to a declaration of war.

Meanwhile, during the Conservative leadership contest, Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously stated he would not attend the G20 summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin were present.

World leaders disapprove of Russia’s President

Various Finance Ministers from Western nations had staged a walk-out from an April G20 meeting in a show of opposition to Russia’s presence. Moreover, it is estimated that more world leaders may have announced their absence from the upcoming G20 summit had President Putin been in attendance.

Meanwhile, Russia’s G20 membership means that British officials acknowledge it will be almost impossible for the world leaders to agree on a communique at the culmination of the summit, and none has been agreed upon at previous finance or foreign affairs meetings, reported The Guardian.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been invited to address the summit virtually. However, he had said he would not attend the summit if President Putin was present.