Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | World Unites In Solidarity With Ukraine As Monuments Light Up In Blue And Yellow; Watch

Numerous monuments and govt buildings worldwide were illuminated with Ukraine's national colours of blue and yellow as a show of solidarity with the nation.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: Twitter


Numerous monuments and government buildings around the world are being illuminated with Ukraine's national colours of blue and yellow - as a show of solidarity with the country, which is currently being invaded by Russian forces. From Germany to Texas and the United Kingdom, cities and iconic buildings were painted in Ukrainian colours on Thursday nights as the European nation fights a 'fierce' battle against Russia. See some of the striking visuals below:

Monuments light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

In Paris, the city hall was lit up with yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag as the city’s mayor Anne Hidalgo stood outside the building alongside the Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko.

In Brussels, a woman was seen holding a Ukrainian flag as the arch of the Cinquantenaire Park was lit up in the Ukrainian colours outside the EU leaders' summit on Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, missiles rained down and air raid sirens were heard across the country on Thursday, February 24. Russian tanks and troops covered the borders of Ukraine and destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases. Russia also seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain

The Russian jets carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is located in the far west of the country. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.

READ | Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russian military vehicles rounding Kyiv; Just 20 miles away

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilization to counter invasion by Russian troops.

READ | Biden says SWIFT sanction against Russia 'an option', but Europe not willing to act now

Image: 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Why is America not sending troops to fight in Ukraine?
READ | From Russia to US, protests erupt worldwide against Putin's Ukraine invasion; See pics
READ | Ukraine: Prez Zelenskyy vows to remain in Kyiv amid attack: 'I am Russia's no.1 target'

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine, UK
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND