Numerous monuments and government buildings around the world are being illuminated with Ukraine's national colours of blue and yellow - as a show of solidarity with the country, which is currently being invaded by Russian forces. From Germany to Texas and the United Kingdom, cities and iconic buildings were painted in Ukrainian colours on Thursday nights as the European nation fights a 'fierce' battle against Russia. See some of the striking visuals below:

Monuments light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Bratislava castle beaming in #Ukraine colors right now. Slovakia stands unequivocal in its support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of our neighbor in her internationally recognized borders and her transatlantic ambitions. #StandwithUkraine #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/oHW7Xl4rkC — Slovak Embassy US (@SlovakEmbassyUS) February 24, 2022

The Dallas skyline, including @ReunionTower and the @OmniDallas, are showing support for #Ukraine tonight with the colors of the country's flag, blue and yellow. Read the latest updates here --> https://t.co/f5JU5eT6Ov pic.twitter.com/Qjp4RnSl8x — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 25, 2022

Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we stand in solidarity.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/fGqXnK5MJF — Welsh Parliament (@SeneddWales) February 24, 2022

In Paris, the city hall was lit up with yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag as the city’s mayor Anne Hidalgo stood outside the building alongside the Ukrainian ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko.

In Brussels, a woman was seen holding a Ukrainian flag as the arch of the Cinquantenaire Park was lit up in the Ukrainian colours outside the EU leaders' summit on Ukraine.

Tonight the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is lit up in the colours of #Ukraine



🇺🇦



Russia’s unprovoked, horrific attack must be met with the strongest possible international sanctions



🇺🇦



Tonight our hearts are with Ukrainians throughout the world#dkpol #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/780Z7TKunc — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) February 24, 2022

Outside the French Ambassador’s residence in DC, the brand new DC replica of the Statue of Liberty and the colors of the flag of 🇺🇦 Ukraine pic.twitter.com/BkaX8hrQLq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 25, 2022

Sarajevo's famed City Hall, destroyed by Serb nationalist forces in 1992, now rebuilt and in the colors of free Ukraine tonight.



Photo credit to @hjasminko, founder of the War Childhood Museum which recently opened its first international office in Kyiv.



Slava Ukrajini. 🇧🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BeuxWocauC — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) February 24, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, missiles rained down and air raid sirens were heard across the country on Thursday, February 24. Russian tanks and troops covered the borders of Ukraine and destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases. Russia also seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain

The Russian jets carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is located in the far west of the country. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released early Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded. Zelenskyy has ordered a full military mobilization to counter invasion by Russian troops.

Image: