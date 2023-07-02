World Wants To Kill Putin, Says Zelenskyy; 'Ukraine Counter-offensive Won't Be Rushed...'

According to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at least 21,000 mercenaries of the PMC Wagner Group have been killed fighting in Ukraine and another 80,000 had been wounded. The Ukrainian leader said that the private military company had suffered “enormous losses,” particularly in eastern Ukraine where the fighting was most intense. Zelenskyy was speaking during a press conference with Spanish media during a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's claims about the losses suffered by Wagner Group comes just a week after the private military company’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin led his men in an armed rebellion against Moscow that was later aborted.

Recently, CIA Director William Burns had also travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Zelenskyy on the Wagner revolt

The Ukrainian President said that Prigozhin’s rebellion had “greatly affected Russian power on the battlefield” and could be beneficial to Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to take advantage of this situation to push the enemy out of our land. He also said that Russia is losing the war and they have no more victories on the battlefield in Ukraine. Therefore the Russian military and the mercenaries are starting to "look for someone to blame.”

Zelenskyy remarked that the Wagner PMC has suffered enormous losses and characterised its fighters as a “motivated staff of the Russian army” and mostly convicts who “had nothing to lose.”

Spain PM Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived on a lightning visit to Kyiv on July 1. Sánchez arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland. His visit coincides with Spain taking over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union and also to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia. The trip by Sanchez is his third visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Speaking in Brussels, Sánchez had said that the war in Ukraine will be one of the great priorities of Spain's presidency, with the focus being on guaranteeing the unity on the issue among all member states. The Spanish government said the PM would address Ukraine’s parliament and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

'World wants to kill' Putin, says Zelenskyy

When a reporter asked the Ukrainian President if he was in danger and feared for his life, Zelenskyy responded that honestly it is more dangerous for Putin than for him. He said that they want him dead only in Russia, whereas the "entire world wants to kill him” (Putin).

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's counteroffensive

Zelenskyy, however, said the Ukraine's counteroffensive would not be rushed because he valued human lives and needed to be strategic in where he sent troops. He added that every meter, every kilometer costs lives and they needed to be careful as the field is mined to the ground. He also said, “People are our treasure. That’s why we are very careful.”